© NASA / JPL-CALTECH Components | July 07, 2017
Smartronix on board NASA's Mars 2020 Rover
Smartronix is to deliver a SuperSpeed ruggedized universal serial bus (USB) 3.0 hub to the California Institute of Technology managed Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, CA.
It will be used in the Entry, Descent, and Landing (EDL) camera system of the Mars 2020 rover, which is part of NASA's Mars Exploration Program. "We realize that with this new endeavor our focus now changes from global to galactic," said Smartronix Director of Products, Mr. Rich Newberry. "Needless to say, we are excited to be a part of this historic mission."
Smartronix' rugged USB3.0 Hub is a small mountable device with four downstream USB ports that will physically connect the rover's multiple cameras, providing high-definition video feeds to its central computer. The hub will be designed to be protected physically and electronically for improved survivability in harsh conditions yet operate at a SuperSpeed bit rate up to 5 Gb/sec.
Smartronix plans to deliver the rugged USB3.0 Hub units to JPL by early 2018, some of which will be used for preliminary testing purposes.
The Mars 2020 rover EDL camera system will provide video feed of the rover's entry into the Martian atmosphere and a first-person view of the descent and landing on the surface of Mars. The video feed will assist in a new landing technique that compares what is being shown to a known orbital map of Mars' terrain, thus improving navigation to the intended location and avoiding dangerous terrain.
The Mars 2020 rover is expected to be launched in July or August of 2020 when the two planets are in the most favourable positions to each other for landing on Mars. The purpose of the mission is to investigate habitable conditions for future human expeditions and to uncover evidence of past microbial life.
Smartronix' rugged USB3.0 Hub is a small mountable device with four downstream USB ports that will physically connect the rover's multiple cameras, providing high-definition video feeds to its central computer. The hub will be designed to be protected physically and electronically for improved survivability in harsh conditions yet operate at a SuperSpeed bit rate up to 5 Gb/sec.
Smartronix plans to deliver the rugged USB3.0 Hub units to JPL by early 2018, some of which will be used for preliminary testing purposes.
The Mars 2020 rover EDL camera system will provide video feed of the rover's entry into the Martian atmosphere and a first-person view of the descent and landing on the surface of Mars. The video feed will assist in a new landing technique that compares what is being shown to a known orbital map of Mars' terrain, thus improving navigation to the intended location and avoiding dangerous terrain.
The Mars 2020 rover is expected to be launched in July or August of 2020 when the two planets are in the most favourable positions to each other for landing on Mars. The purpose of the mission is to investigate habitable conditions for future human expeditions and to uncover evidence of past microbial life.
Smartronix on board NASA's Mars 2020 Rover Smartronix is to deliver a SuperSpeed ruggedized universal serial bus (USB) 3.0 hub to the California Institute of Technology managed Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, CA.
One-of-a-kind converter REM1 with 2 MOPP RECOM has developed a new fully medically-certified DC/DC converter, which is the first in...
Xiaomi acquires patent assets from Nokia Nokia and Xiaomi have signed a business collaboration agreement and a multi-year...
Micron denies reports of major malfunction The memory chipmaker denies reports suggesting that its Fab-2 in Taiwan had suffered major malfunctions resulting in reduced outputs.
TTI acquires Symmetry Electronics TTI, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Symmetry Electronics, a privately held...
RFMW opens Italian sales office RFMW has opened a direct sales office in Milan, Italy. The new sales organization will support...
Data Respons gets strategic contract in Sweden Data Respons has renewed a frame agreement with a large industrial group in Sweden for...
Second Generation HOZOX HF2 EMI noise absorption sheets Single-layer, silicone-based sheets stretch, wrap, bend to suppress radiated emissions in...
Sikorsky is actively pursuing German companies Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, discusses the new Marine CH-53K King Stallion...
Suspension of Inotera’s Fab disrupts DRAM market Inotera, which is also known as Micron Technology Taiwan, suspended the operation of...
Volvo Cars to go all electric Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars will no longer launch cars which only have an internal combustion engine (ICE). The end of an era?
Samsung starts mass production at new semiconductor plant The South Korean tech-giant new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, has begun mass production and shipping its first product to customers.
Continental invests in French EasyMile Continental has agreed to acquire a minority share participation in the company...
Micron with 92% revenue increase YoY Micron Technology reports on 3Q/2017 revenues of a record USD 5.57 billion; 20 percent...
SMD solid-state fuse for the most demanding applications SCHURTER's new High Current Fuse, HCF, is an extremely robust SMD fuse, designed using...
Velodyne LiDAR expands capacity with Autoliv The collaboration with Autoliv expands high-volume LiDAR sensor production in North...
ABB acquires Keymile’s Communication Networks Business ABB acquires the mission-critical communication business of the Keymile Group to strengthen its...
Infineon simplifies speed measuring sensor designs Development kits for sensors from Infineon are significantly reducing design effort – and...
Lockheed Martin invests in Terran Orbital Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Terran Orbital, specialising in...
1M counterfeit semiconductors seized The JCO, code-named 'Operation Wafers', targeted counterfeit semiconductors imported into the EU from China & Hong Kong by Post / Express Courier.
Edscha opens new plant in Mexico “With our new site in Mexico, we come a big step closer to our goal of expanding the global...
Nokia appoints Samsung executive to head Technologies Nokia has appointed Gregory Lee as President of Nokia Technologies and as member of the Group Leadership team, with immediate effect.
Data Respons gets German contract Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 15 million (EUR 1.6 million) with a German...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments