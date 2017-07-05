© lockheed martin

Sikorsky is actively pursuing German companies

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, discusses the new Marine CH-53K King Stallion helicopter and the German Air Force “Schwerer Transporthubschrauber” (STH) Program with German supplier.

“It is Sikorsky's intent to be heavily involved as the original equipment manufacturer, but to have German suppliers accomplish the majority of the work when it comes to platform sustainment,” said Nathalie Previte, vice president of Sikorsky’s strategy and business development. “We have several suppliers with whom we are finalizing exclusive relationships and who will form the foundation for the Sikorsky STH team in Germany.”