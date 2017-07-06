© molex Products | July 06, 2017
Second Generation HOZOX HF2 EMI noise absorption sheets
Single-layer, silicone-based sheets stretch, wrap, bend to suppress radiated emissions in high performance cables and high frequency devices up to 40 GHz
This is a product release announcement by Molex. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Molex, a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions, has launched the next generation of high-performance HOZOX HF2 EMI (electromagnetic interference) Noise Absorption Sheets designed to wrap around cable and other high frequency devices. The pliable composite sheets feature magnetic and conductive properties that provide superior EMI noise absorption performance up to 40 GHz.
“A growing number of higher frequency electronic applications require noise absorption,” says Takuto Ueda, global product manager, Molex. “HOZOX HF2 EMI effectively attenuate broadband radiated EMI for optimal performance of cables and devices.”
The second generation of HOZOX from Molex exhibit excellent EMI noise reduction in a wide frequency band. The magnetic filler enables suppression of low frequency electromagnetic energy, while the conductive filler suppresses high frequency electromagnetic energy. The sheets are compliant with UL 94V-0 safety standards.
The silicone-based material used in the product provides superior flexibility to conform, stretch and wrap around high performance cables and other uniquely shaped high frequency equipment. Adhesive only on one side of the single-layer construction sheets enables easier operator assembly when compared with dual layer absorption sheets.
This product is suitable for a wide range of applications, including data/telecom high-speed I/O connectors, high-performance cables, high-speed hubs, switches, servers, medical flat panel flexible cables, radiological equipment, aerospace, transportation equipment, and industrial equipment, among others.
“We have made it easier for Molex customers to improve product performance—just stretch, wrap, bend the new solution to suppress unwanted radiated emissions,” adds Ueda.
For more information about Molex HOZOX HF2 EMI noise absorption sheets, please visit www.molex.com/link/hozox.html.
“A growing number of higher frequency electronic applications require noise absorption,” says Takuto Ueda, global product manager, Molex. “HOZOX HF2 EMI effectively attenuate broadband radiated EMI for optimal performance of cables and devices.”
The second generation of HOZOX from Molex exhibit excellent EMI noise reduction in a wide frequency band. The magnetic filler enables suppression of low frequency electromagnetic energy, while the conductive filler suppresses high frequency electromagnetic energy. The sheets are compliant with UL 94V-0 safety standards.
The silicone-based material used in the product provides superior flexibility to conform, stretch and wrap around high performance cables and other uniquely shaped high frequency equipment. Adhesive only on one side of the single-layer construction sheets enables easier operator assembly when compared with dual layer absorption sheets.
This product is suitable for a wide range of applications, including data/telecom high-speed I/O connectors, high-performance cables, high-speed hubs, switches, servers, medical flat panel flexible cables, radiological equipment, aerospace, transportation equipment, and industrial equipment, among others.
“We have made it easier for Molex customers to improve product performance—just stretch, wrap, bend the new solution to suppress unwanted radiated emissions,” adds Ueda.
For more information about Molex HOZOX HF2 EMI noise absorption sheets, please visit www.molex.com/link/hozox.html.
Second Generation HOZOX HF2 EMI noise absorption sheets Single-layer, silicone-based sheets stretch, wrap, bend to suppress radiated emissions in...
Sikorsky is actively pursuing German companies Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, discusses the new Marine CH-53K King Stallion...
Suspension of Inotera’s Fab disrupts DRAM market Inotera, which is also known as Micron Technology Taiwan, suspended the operation of...
Volvo Cars to go all electric Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars will no longer launch cars which only have an internal combustion engine (ICE). The end of an era?
Samsung starts mass production at new semiconductor plant The South Korean tech-giant new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, has begun mass production and shipping its first product to customers.
Continental invests in French EasyMile Continental has agreed to acquire a minority share participation in the company...
Micron with 92% revenue increase YoY Micron Technology reports on 3Q/2017 revenues of a record USD 5.57 billion; 20 percent...
SMD solid-state fuse for the most demanding applications SCHURTER's new High Current Fuse, HCF, is an extremely robust SMD fuse, designed using...
Velodyne LiDAR expands capacity with Autoliv The collaboration with Autoliv expands high-volume LiDAR sensor production in North...
ABB acquires Keymile’s Communication Networks Business ABB acquires the mission-critical communication business of the Keymile Group to strengthen its...
Infineon simplifies speed measuring sensor designs Development kits for sensors from Infineon are significantly reducing design effort – and...
Lockheed Martin invests in Terran Orbital Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Terran Orbital, specialising in...
1M counterfeit semiconductors seized The JCO, code-named 'Operation Wafers', targeted counterfeit semiconductors imported into the EU from China & Hong Kong by Post / Express Courier.
Edscha opens new plant in Mexico “With our new site in Mexico, we come a big step closer to our goal of expanding the global...
Nokia appoints Samsung executive to head Technologies Nokia has appointed Gregory Lee as President of Nokia Technologies and as member of the Group Leadership team, with immediate effect.
Data Respons gets German contract Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 15 million (EUR 1.6 million) with a German...
New generation 1U programmable DC power supply series TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda Genesys+™ series of high power...
Volocopter as an Autonomous Air Taxi in Dubai Dubai’s government “Roads and Transport Authority” (RTA) has signed an agreement with the German company Volocopter regarding the regular test mode of autonomous air taxis in the emirate.
Rolls-Royce invests in UK aerospace facilities Over the next few years, Rolls-Royce is to invest GBP 150 million (EUR 170 million) in new...
Dialog adds an additional USD 15M to Energous investment Dialog Semiconductor adds further to strategic investment in Energous and has entered into...
Renesas to close Kochi facility Renesas Electronics will, at the end of May 2018, consolidate the Kochi Factory (Konan, Kochi...
2'200 let go at Bombardier in Germany As part of the global restructuring at Bombardier, the management and employee...
RCWK0306 Thick film chip resistors deliver increased accuracy Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new series of thick film surface-mount chip...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments