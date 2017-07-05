© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | July 05, 2017
SMD solid-state fuse for the most demanding applications
SCHURTER's new High Current Fuse, HCF, is an extremely robust SMD fuse, designed using solid-state / thin-film technology. The HCF is especially suited for use in particularly harsh applications, where the reliable interrupt of high currents is critical.
This is a product release announcement by Schurter. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
SCHURTER's experience, acquired from the development of solid-state fuses for the space industry, and the cooperation with ESA, have led to the development of the HCF. The new HCF has a similar structure as the two ESA-certified types SCHURTER MGA-S and HCSF. Fuses used in Space applications meet the most rigorous performance requirements, with only the most advanced, most reliable technologies available. However, the intensive screening of each individual fuse, which is essential requirement for space applications, is not necessary with the HCF for non-Space applications. This leads to a substantial reduction in the cost per fuse.
Solid state / thin film
In contrast to conventional fuses with a melting wire, the HCF has a metallic thin film layer. With this manufacturing technique, a metal layer is applied in conjunction with a so-called sputter. The two form on a glass substrate in an exact micrometer thickness. The resulting fuse element is enclosed with a ceramic housing, that guarantees the necessary stability and interrupt capacity. No harmful substances escape in solid or gaseous form during cutoff of the fuse. This technology also makes the SCHURTER HCF completely impermeable to potting compound, which can be used to achieve a hermetic seal e.g. for use in intrinsically safe applications according to ATEX and IECEx requirements.
High breaking capacity
The SCHURTER HCF has a high breaking capacity of up to 1000 A at 125 VAC resp. 125 VDC with fast response. It covers a rated current range from 5 A to 15 A.
Application areas
Due to its robust design, the HCF fuse is particularly suited for applications which offer high reliability under particularly difficult conditions (thermal and mechanical shock, cycle endurance, etc.). Examples of possible applications: ATEX- and offshore oil and gas applications, equipment operated in sub-arctic regions, aviation electronics, and certain medical technology, where robust and space saving fuse performance is required. The temperature from -50 °C to 125 °C, as well as a vibration resistance – tested up to 1600g – make the HCF ideal for the most demanding high-performance applications under the most adverse conditions.
Solid state / thin film
In contrast to conventional fuses with a melting wire, the HCF has a metallic thin film layer. With this manufacturing technique, a metal layer is applied in conjunction with a so-called sputter. The two form on a glass substrate in an exact micrometer thickness. The resulting fuse element is enclosed with a ceramic housing, that guarantees the necessary stability and interrupt capacity. No harmful substances escape in solid or gaseous form during cutoff of the fuse. This technology also makes the SCHURTER HCF completely impermeable to potting compound, which can be used to achieve a hermetic seal e.g. for use in intrinsically safe applications according to ATEX and IECEx requirements.
High breaking capacity
The SCHURTER HCF has a high breaking capacity of up to 1000 A at 125 VAC resp. 125 VDC with fast response. It covers a rated current range from 5 A to 15 A.
Application areas
Due to its robust design, the HCF fuse is particularly suited for applications which offer high reliability under particularly difficult conditions (thermal and mechanical shock, cycle endurance, etc.). Examples of possible applications: ATEX- and offshore oil and gas applications, equipment operated in sub-arctic regions, aviation electronics, and certain medical technology, where robust and space saving fuse performance is required. The temperature from -50 °C to 125 °C, as well as a vibration resistance – tested up to 1600g – make the HCF ideal for the most demanding high-performance applications under the most adverse conditions.
Samsung starts mass production at new semiconductor plant The South Korean tech-giant new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, has begun mass production and shipping its first product to customers.
Continental invests in French EasyMile Continental has agreed to acquire a minority share participation in the company...
Micron with 92% revenue increase YoY Micron Technology reports on 3Q/2017 revenues of a record USD 5.57 billion; 20 percent...
SMD solid-state fuse for the most demanding applications SCHURTER's new High Current Fuse, HCF, is an extremely robust SMD fuse, designed using...
Velodyne LiDAR expands capacity with Autoliv The collaboration with Autoliv expands high-volume LiDAR sensor production in North...
ABB acquires Keymile’s Communication Networks Business ABB acquires the mission-critical communication business of the Keymile Group to strengthen its...
Infineon simplifies speed measuring sensor designs Development kits for sensors from Infineon are significantly reducing design effort – and...
Lockheed Martin invests in Terran Orbital Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Terran Orbital, specialising in...
1M counterfeit semiconductors seized The JCO, code-named 'Operation Wafers', targeted counterfeit semiconductors imported into the EU from China & Hong Kong by Post / Express Courier.
Edscha opens new plant in Mexico “With our new site in Mexico, we come a big step closer to our goal of expanding the global...
Nokia appoints Samsung executive to head Technologies Nokia has appointed Gregory Lee as President of Nokia Technologies and as member of the Group Leadership team, with immediate effect.
Data Respons gets German contract Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 15 million (EUR 1.6 million) with a German...
New generation 1U programmable DC power supply series TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda Genesys+™ series of high power...
Volocopter as an Autonomous Air Taxi in Dubai Dubai’s government “Roads and Transport Authority” (RTA) has signed an agreement with the German company Volocopter regarding the regular test mode of autonomous air taxis in the emirate.
Rolls-Royce invests in UK aerospace facilities Over the next few years, Rolls-Royce is to invest GBP 150 million (EUR 170 million) in new...
Dialog adds an additional USD 15M to Energous investment Dialog Semiconductor adds further to strategic investment in Energous and has entered into...
Renesas to close Kochi facility Renesas Electronics will, at the end of May 2018, consolidate the Kochi Factory (Konan, Kochi...
2'200 let go at Bombardier in Germany As part of the global restructuring at Bombardier, the management and employee...
RCWK0306 Thick film chip resistors deliver increased accuracy Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new series of thick film surface-mount chip...
Toshiba pumps money into Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations Toshiba will channel approximately JPY 180 billion (EUR 1.4 billion) into Fab 6 at...
Qualcomm comments on Apple announcement "Apple is trying to distract from the fact that it has made misleading statements about the...
Organisations must prepare for a “cyber Pearl Harbor” Ideagen, the Nottingham-based software company specialising in corporate governance and risk management, said that businesses worldwide – including the UK government – had to take seriously the threat posed by...
Komax acquires Laselec The acquisition of French company Laselec SA marks an important step for Komax in its...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments