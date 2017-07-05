© balint radu dreamstime.com

SMD solid-state fuse for the most demanding applications

SCHURTER's new High Current Fuse, HCF, is an extremely robust SMD fuse, designed using solid-state / thin-film technology. The HCF is especially suited for use in particularly harsh applications, where the reliable interrupt of high currents is critical.

