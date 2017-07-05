© Micron Business | July 05, 2017
Micron with 92% revenue increase YoY
Micron Technology reports on 3Q/2017 revenues of a record USD 5.57 billion; 20 percent higher compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and 92 percent higher compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2016.
"Micron delivered strong operational performance in the third quarter with free cash flow nearly double last quarter, which enabled us to retire USD 1 billion in debt. Our results reflect solid execution of our cost reduction plans and ongoing favorable industry supply and demand dynamics," said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "The global trends taking shape today, including machine learning and big data analytics, are exciting and create significant opportunities for Micron. We are focused on positioning the company to realize these opportunities by investing in technology and products while also strengthening our balance sheet."
On a GAAP basis, gross margin was 46.9 percent and net income attributable to Micron shareholders was USD 1.65 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to gross margin of 36.7 percent and net income of USD 894 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and gross margin of 17.2 percent and a net loss of USD 215 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2016.
The fiscal third quarter revenue increase of 20 percent compared to the previous quarter was due primarily to a 14 percent increase in DRAM average selling prices and a 17 percent increase in trade NAND sales volumes. The company's overall consolidated gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was approximately 10 percentage points higher compared to the previous quarter primarily due to increases in DRAM average selling prices and manufacturing cost reductions for both NAND and DRAM.
On a GAAP basis, gross margin was 46.9 percent and net income attributable to Micron shareholders was USD 1.65 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to gross margin of 36.7 percent and net income of USD 894 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and gross margin of 17.2 percent and a net loss of USD 215 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2016.
The fiscal third quarter revenue increase of 20 percent compared to the previous quarter was due primarily to a 14 percent increase in DRAM average selling prices and a 17 percent increase in trade NAND sales volumes. The company's overall consolidated gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was approximately 10 percentage points higher compared to the previous quarter primarily due to increases in DRAM average selling prices and manufacturing cost reductions for both NAND and DRAM.
Samsung starts mass production at new semiconductor plant The South Korean tech-giant new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, has begun mass production and shipping its first product to customers.
Continental invests in French EasyMile Continental has agreed to acquire a minority share participation in the company...
Micron with 92% revenue increase YoY Micron Technology reports on 3Q/2017 revenues of a record USD 5.57 billion; 20 percent...
SMD solid-state fuse for the most demanding applications SCHURTER's new High Current Fuse, HCF, is an extremely robust SMD fuse, designed using...
Velodyne LiDAR expands capacity with Autoliv The collaboration with Autoliv expands high-volume LiDAR sensor production in North...
ABB acquires Keymile’s Communication Networks Business ABB acquires the mission-critical communication business of the Keymile Group to strengthen its...
Infineon simplifies speed measuring sensor designs Development kits for sensors from Infineon are significantly reducing design effort – and...
Lockheed Martin invests in Terran Orbital Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Terran Orbital, specialising in...
1M counterfeit semiconductors seized The JCO, code-named 'Operation Wafers', targeted counterfeit semiconductors imported into the EU from China & Hong Kong by Post / Express Courier.
Edscha opens new plant in Mexico “With our new site in Mexico, we come a big step closer to our goal of expanding the global...
Nokia appoints Samsung executive to head Technologies Nokia has appointed Gregory Lee as President of Nokia Technologies and as member of the Group Leadership team, with immediate effect.
Data Respons gets German contract Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 15 million (EUR 1.6 million) with a German...
New generation 1U programmable DC power supply series TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda Genesys+™ series of high power...
Volocopter as an Autonomous Air Taxi in Dubai Dubai’s government “Roads and Transport Authority” (RTA) has signed an agreement with the German company Volocopter regarding the regular test mode of autonomous air taxis in the emirate.
Rolls-Royce invests in UK aerospace facilities Over the next few years, Rolls-Royce is to invest GBP 150 million (EUR 170 million) in new...
Dialog adds an additional USD 15M to Energous investment Dialog Semiconductor adds further to strategic investment in Energous and has entered into...
Renesas to close Kochi facility Renesas Electronics will, at the end of May 2018, consolidate the Kochi Factory (Konan, Kochi...
2'200 let go at Bombardier in Germany As part of the global restructuring at Bombardier, the management and employee...
RCWK0306 Thick film chip resistors deliver increased accuracy Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new series of thick film surface-mount chip...
Toshiba pumps money into Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations Toshiba will channel approximately JPY 180 billion (EUR 1.4 billion) into Fab 6 at...
Qualcomm comments on Apple announcement "Apple is trying to distract from the fact that it has made misleading statements about the...
Organisations must prepare for a “cyber Pearl Harbor” Ideagen, the Nottingham-based software company specialising in corporate governance and risk management, said that businesses worldwide – including the UK government – had to take seriously the threat posed by...
Komax acquires Laselec The acquisition of French company Laselec SA marks an important step for Komax in its...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments