Velodyne LiDAR expands capacity with Autoliv

The collaboration with Autoliv expands high-volume LiDAR sensor production in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Autoliv Inc. joined Velodyne’s Tier-1 Program and will develop and manufacture an automotive grade LiDAR product using Velodyne’s core 3D software technology and proprietary LiDAR ASIC engine.



Velodyne patented the world’s first 3D real-time LiDAR sensor for autonomous vehicles. Over the last ten years, Velodyne sensors have been installed in thousands of vehicles around the world, traveling millions of real-world miles. Velodyne is the industry standard for localization and environmental perception, providing the core technology for over 25 autonomous vehicle programs in over 10 countries.



“Top automakers and new entrants in the robotaxi and shuttle sector are racing to secure capacity for the upcoming production ramps,” says David Hall, Velodyne Founder & CEO. “Autoliv is an important addition to our Tier-1 Program, providing breadth of product solution for our customers, as well as the tremendous ability to scale capacity in-region, around the world.”