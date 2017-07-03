© TDK

New generation 1U programmable DC power supply series

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda Genesys+™ series of high power density programmable DC power supplies - the 5kW, 1U model is the first in the series.

Utilising DSP (Digital Signal Processing) technology, these next-generation units provide improved efficiency, performance and functionality over existing products available on the market at a competitive cost. The Genesys+™ series addresses a very broad market, including component, aerospace and automotive testing, semiconductor fabrication, water treatment, plating and solar array simulation.



Housed in a 1U high, 19” (483mm) wide rack package, the 5kW model offers the highest power density and, at less than 7.5kg, lightest weight in the industry (less than half the weight of comparable products). Five voltage models are available initially: 0-10V/500A, 0‑20V/250A, 0-30V/170A, 0-300V/17A and 0-600V/8.5A. The units can operate in constant current, constant voltage or constant power modes and offer internal resistance simulation. They can accept three-phase 170 to 265Vac, 342 to 460Vac or wide range 342 to 528Vac inputs, with active Power Factor Correction. Operating efficiencies are up to 92%.



In addition to doubling the power density over the existing Genesys™ 5kW 2U series, the Genesys+™ offers many other significant advancements. These include a high contrast, wide viewing angle LCD display with user controllable brightness and dimming functions for improved readability and display life. Faster up and down programming response times speed up operation with user adjustable voltage and current slew rate control. Two user programmable output control pins (open drain) are available to activate external devices, such as load disconnect relays. Arbitrary waveform profiles, such as car battery simulation at vehicle start up, of up to 100 steps can be generated. These are stored in four memory cells and activated by commands from the communication ports or the front panel controls.



A new advanced parallel master/slave system, unique to TDK-Lambda, allows a multi PSU system to achieve dynamic response and ripple and noise performance comparable to that of a single power supply. Up to four Genesys+™ units (up to 20 kW) can be connected in parallel very simply by connecting a single data link cable between units and connecting the dc outputs in parallel. The master and slave units auto configure by detecting the parallel data connection and set their parameters accordingly. The master unit becomes the single point for programming, measurement and status of the total current of the paralleled system.



The new series is compatible with both the TDK-Lambda Genesys™ and Z+ models, using the same communication protocols and signals. All functions can be programmed via the front panel or remotely using the LAN (LXI 1.5), USB 2.0 or RS232/485 communications interfaces, which are provided as standard (SCPI compliant). An isolated analogue control and monitoring interface (0-5 or 0-10V scale) is also provided. An optional GPIB (IEEE488) is available.



The Genesys+™ design incorporates the Anybus CompactCom interface platform to enable various interface options as they are introduced. For example, Devicenet, Ethercat, Modbus and Profibus. A full package of software drivers, waveform creator and virtual front panel GUI is provided.



Safety features include Safe/Auto Re-Start, Last Setting Memory and built-in protective functions. With Safe-Start configured, the power supply will return to its last operational settings after a power interruption but with the output disabled; while with Auto Re-Start, the power supply returns to the last used operation settings after a power interruption. Last Setting Memory retains settings such as the output voltage/current, output on/off, OVP/UVL level, Fold-Back and Start-Up mode at each AC input turn-off sequence. Built-in protective functions include over voltage protection (OVP), under voltage limit (UVL), fold-back protection (FOLD) and over-temperature (OTP) protection.



A blank front panel version of the Genesys+™ will be available for applications where the display and front panel controls are not required and only remote control through one of the interfaces is needed.



Safety certifications include IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 with CE marking for the EMC, LV (low voltage) and RoHS Directives. The series conforms to the industrial environment IEC/EN61326-1 standard for conducted EMI, radiated EMI and EMC immunity.



For more information about the full range of 5kW TDK-Lambda Genesys+™ series of programmable DC power supplies, please call TDK-Lambda directly on +49 (0)7841 666 0 or visit the TDK-Lambda website at: https://de.tdk-lambda.com/landing/lp_on.aspx?id=128



