© renesas (illustration purposes only)

Renesas to close Kochi facility

Renesas Electronics will, at the end of May 2018, consolidate the Kochi Factory (Konan, Kochi Prefecture) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Already announced in December 2015, Renesas has planned on a consolidation policy under which the factory would be closed within two to three years. Now, based on consideration of the supply and demand for products currently being manufactured at that factory, customers' requirements, and other issues, Renesas has determined a specific schedule for this consolidation. Production of products currently being manufactured there will either be transferred to other facilities within the Renesas Group, or, in the case of some products, phased out.



Negotiations are planned between labour and management regarding the treatment of the factory's employees after the consolidation. In addition, with regard to the utilization of the Kochi Factory following the consolidation, Renesas will endeavor to secure a purchaser for the facility with the assistance of Kochi Prefecture.