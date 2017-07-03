© Data Respons Embedded | July 03, 2017
Data Respons gets German contract
Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 15 million (EUR 1.6 million) with a German customer within sensor based automation (Smart Factory).
The contract comprises smarter solutions and devices embedded in the customer's total system.
- Germany is the largest market in Europe for Data Respons' R&D services and solutions. Major trends with increased automation, digitalisation and IoT provide strong opportunities for growth for Data Respons. We have been located in Germany for over 10 years and expect continued growth in Germany going forward, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
- Germany is the largest market in Europe for Data Respons' R&D services and solutions. Major trends with increased automation, digitalisation and IoT provide strong opportunities for growth for Data Respons. We have been located in Germany for over 10 years and expect continued growth in Germany going forward, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
Data Respons gets German contract Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 15 million (EUR 1.6 million) with a German...
New generation 1U programmable DC power supply series TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda Genesys+™ series of high power...
Volocopter as an Autonomous Air Taxi in Dubai Dubai’s government “Roads and Transport Authority” (RTA) has signed an agreement with the German company Volocopter regarding the regular test mode of autonomous air taxis in the emirate.
Rolls-Royce invests in UK aerospace facilities Over the next few years, Rolls-Royce is to invest GBP 150 million (EUR 170 million) in new...
Dialog adds an additional USD 15M to Energous investment Dialog Semiconductor adds further to strategic investment in Energous and has entered into...
Renesas to close Kochi facility Renesas Electronics will, at the end of May 2018, consolidate the Kochi Factory (Konan, Kochi...
2'200 let go at Bombardier in Germany As part of the global restructuring at Bombardier, the management and employee...
RCWK0306 Thick film chip resistors deliver increased accuracy Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new series of thick film surface-mount chip...
Toshiba pumps money into Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations Toshiba will channel approximately JPY 180 billion (EUR 1.4 billion) into Fab 6 at...
Qualcomm comments on Apple announcement "Apple is trying to distract from the fact that it has made misleading statements about the...
Organisations must prepare for a “cyber Pearl Harbor” Ideagen, the Nottingham-based software company specialising in corporate governance and risk management, said that businesses worldwide – including the UK government – had to take seriously the threat posed by...
Komax acquires Laselec The acquisition of French company Laselec SA marks an important step for Komax in its...
USB Type-C™ Controllers with Internal Protection to Save Space STMicroelectronics has introduced two new USB Type-C™ -certified...
OSI Systems delivers vehicle inspection systems OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million...
Geely invests in Sweden Geely Auto Group (Geely Auto) and the City of Gothenburg signed a Letter of Intent to...
GB Inspection picks European over Chinese supplier UK-based sensor manufacturer GB Inspection Systems Ltd have chosen to change from their...
German Cartel Office sides with ASML ASML has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition of a 24.9 percent...
Philips to acquire The Spectranetics Corp. Philips will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of...
Toshiba: 'Gloves are off' Toshiba Corp. and Toshiba Memory Corp. filed a petition with the Tokyo District Court...
MIPS I6500-F, CPU IP designed for safety critical systems in an autonomous... Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces a highly-scalable 64-bit MIPS multiprocessing...
EET Europarts acquires French POS distributor EET Europarts has acquired the French POS distributor Heimdal Distribution. The company is a...
Bosch plans to take over MTA Spa Bosch Thermotechnology, Germany, plans to take over MTA Spa., an Italian...
Umicore opens production plant for trimethylgallium Material technology and recycling company Umicore has opened a production line for...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments