Business | June 30, 2017
Volocopter as an Autonomous Air Taxi in Dubai
Dubai’s government “Roads and Transport Authority” (RTA) has signed an agreement with the German company Volocopter regarding the regular test mode of autonomous air taxis in the emirate.
“The test will start in the fourth quarter of 2017, and the project has been scheduled to run for five years,” says Alexander Zosel, co-founder of Volocopter. Dubai plans to handle 25 percent of all of its passenger travel using autonomous transportation by as early as 2030. “We are very grateful and proud that the RTA has selected us as their partner after rigorous testing,” says Zosel. Primary reasons for choosing Volocopter included the stringent German and international safety standards.
18 rotors, fully redundant power trains and an intelligent autonomous control system offer maximum reliability “made in Germany”. Now this technology will experience further testing in Dubai under extreme climatic conditions. “We see Dubai as the pioneer for a huge evolving market”, says Zosel, who is convinced that many other metropolitan areas will follow.
