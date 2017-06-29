© qualcomm (illustration purposes only) Business | June 29, 2017
Qualcomm comments on Apple announcement
"Apple is trying to distract from the fact that it has made misleading statements about the comparative performance of its products, and threatened Qualcomm not to disclose the truth,” said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm.
“But Apple’s bigger distortions come in its depiction of Qualcomm’s technological contributions to Apple's mobile products as well as our licensing practices for that technology. Apple says Qualcomm's innovations are limited to technology implemented in the cellular modem, when Apple knows well that Qualcomm has been the de facto R&D arm of the industry. Qualcomm’s patented inventions make possible not only connectivity and high-speed data transmission across mobile networks, but also high-precision GPS navigation, app store operations, power management and battery efficiency, mobile video including advanced compression, graphics, camera imaging and facial-recognition technology, audio quality and audio file compression, and much, much more," Rosenberg said.
“Qualcomm's innovations are at the heart of every iPhone and enable the most important uses and features of those devices,” Rosenberg said. “It simply is untrue that Qualcomm is seeking to collect royalties for Apple innovations that have nothing to do with Qualcomm's technology. Moreover, the per-device royalty Qualcomm charges Apple’s contract manufacturers for the right to use our licensed technologies in the iPhone is less than what Apple charges for a single wall plug.”
“As Apple recently acknowledged it is rarely first to market with any new technology, which shows it is relying heavily on the R&D investments in the most revolutionary technologies by companies like Qualcomm. We are confident these truths will prevail in our legal disputes with Apple,” Rosenberg said.
