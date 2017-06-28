© kevin chesson dreamstime.com

OSI Systems delivers vehicle inspection systems

OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million from an international customer.

The company will provide multiple units of its Rapiscan Eagle P60 high-energy, drive-through cargo and vehicle inspection system.



OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, stated, "We look forward to providing this customer with our P60 cargo scanning solution as its features of high penetration and resolution allow for the efficient inspection of dense and cluttered cargo."