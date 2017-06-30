© vishay intertechnology Products | June 30, 2017
RCWK0306 Thick film chip resistors deliver increased accuracy
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new series of thick film surface-mount chip resistors featuring four-terminal Kelvin connections and high power ratings of 0.33 W in the compact 0306 case size.
This is a product release announcement by Vishay Intertechnology. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Offering a power density over 3.3x higher than standard devices in the 0603 footprint, Vishay Dale RCWK0306 series resistors are designed to save space and reduce component counts in telecommunications, computer, industrial, and consumer applications.
With their high power density, the devices released today can be used instead of larger high power components or multiple lower power devices. This reduces board space requirements and placement costs while enabling smaller and lighter end products. In addition, RCWK0306 series resistors provide higher reliability than larger thick film devices by reducing the coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) mismatch with the PCB, thereby lowering solder joint stress.
The resistors' four-terminal Kelvin connection enables greater measurement accuracy with extremely low resistance values from 0.01 Ω to 0.1 Ω and tolerance of 1 %. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices feature a metal glaze thick film on high quality ceramic. They are optimized as current sensing resistors in DC/DC converters, voltage regulation modules, and inverters in cell phones, computers, air conditioners, and heat pumps.
Samples and production quantities of the RCWK0306 are available now, with lead times of six to eight weeks for large orders.
With their high power density, the devices released today can be used instead of larger high power components or multiple lower power devices. This reduces board space requirements and placement costs while enabling smaller and lighter end products. In addition, RCWK0306 series resistors provide higher reliability than larger thick film devices by reducing the coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) mismatch with the PCB, thereby lowering solder joint stress.
The resistors' four-terminal Kelvin connection enables greater measurement accuracy with extremely low resistance values from 0.01 Ω to 0.1 Ω and tolerance of 1 %. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices feature a metal glaze thick film on high quality ceramic. They are optimized as current sensing resistors in DC/DC converters, voltage regulation modules, and inverters in cell phones, computers, air conditioners, and heat pumps.
Samples and production quantities of the RCWK0306 are available now, with lead times of six to eight weeks for large orders.
Rolls-Royce invests in UK aerospace facilities Over the next few years, Rolls-Royce is to invest GBP 150 million (EUR 170 million) in new...
Dialog adds an additional USD 15M to Energous investment Dialog Semiconductor adds further to strategic investment in Energous and has entered into...
Renesas to close Kochi facility Renesas Electronics will, at the end of May 2018, consolidate the Kochi Factory (Konan, Kochi...
2'200 let go at Bombardier in Germany As part of the global restructuring at Bombardier, the management and employee...
RCWK0306 Thick film chip resistors deliver increased accuracy Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new series of thick film surface-mount chip...
Toshiba pumps money into Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations Toshiba will channel approximately JPY 180 billion (EUR 1.4 billion) into Fab 6 at...
Qualcomm comments on Apple announcement "Apple is trying to distract from the fact that it has made misleading statements about the...
Organisations must prepare for a “cyber Pearl Harbor” Ideagen, the Nottingham-based software company specialising in corporate governance and risk management, said that businesses worldwide – including the UK government – had to take seriously the threat posed by...
Komax acquires Laselec The acquisition of French company Laselec SA marks an important step for Komax in its...
USB Type-C™ Controllers with Internal Protection to Save Space STMicroelectronics has introduced two new USB Type-C™ -certified...
OSI Systems delivers vehicle inspection systems OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million...
Geely invests in Sweden Geely Auto Group (Geely Auto) and the City of Gothenburg signed a Letter of Intent to...
GB Inspection picks European over Chinese supplier UK-based sensor manufacturer GB Inspection Systems Ltd have chosen to change from their...
German Cartel Office sides with ASML ASML has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition of a 24.9 percent...
Philips to acquire The Spectranetics Corp. Philips will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of...
Toshiba: 'Gloves are off' Toshiba Corp. and Toshiba Memory Corp. filed a petition with the Tokyo District Court...
MIPS I6500-F, CPU IP designed for safety critical systems in an autonomous... Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces a highly-scalable 64-bit MIPS multiprocessing...
EET Europarts acquires French POS distributor EET Europarts has acquired the French POS distributor Heimdal Distribution. The company is a...
Bosch plans to take over MTA Spa Bosch Thermotechnology, Germany, plans to take over MTA Spa., an Italian...
Umicore opens production plant for trimethylgallium Material technology and recycling company Umicore has opened a production line for...
Carpool karaoke: Volvo Cars, Autoliv, Zenuity & Nvidia Volvo Cars and Autoliv are teaming up with Nvidia on the development of advanced systems and software for AI self-driving cars.
Harsh environment DC-DC converter series extended TDK Corporation announces the introduction of additional models to the HQA series of harsh...
Takata goes into restructuring with Chapter 11 filing TKJP and its Japanese subsidiaries have commenced proceedings under the Civil...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments