© evertiq Components | June 27, 2017
EET Europarts acquires French POS distributor
EET Europarts has acquired the French POS distributor Heimdal Distribution. The company is a focused Zebra distributor and specialized in equipment dedicated to mobile automatic identification and logistics.
Group CEO at EET Group, John Thomas says: "Acquisitions are an important part of our overall growth strategy, and a contributing factor to our successful growth of the POS & Auto-ID business. During the last couple of years, we have grown the business substantially, both organic as well as through acquisitions. Our ambition is to become one of the leading distributors within POS & Auto-ID in Europe before 2020, and this acquisition is one more step in that direction. The acquisition of Heimdal Distribution will add new competences, products and brands to our portfolio. Zebra is an important brand that will strengthen our proposition to the customers. Furthermore, and equally important, this acquisition will bring even more skilled and specialized employees into our organization and strengthen our value-added services to the customers.”
As part of the acquisition, EET Europarts will take over a team of experienced employees from Heimdal Distribution. Furthermore, the Managing Director at Heimdal Distribution, Fabrice Fanget, will join EET Europarts as new Business Development Manager, POS & Auto-ID France.
Fabrice Fanget says: "I am really impressed by EET Europarts´ business model. The company has succeeded in building a strong product and brand portfolio, that supports both the wide customer segment as well as niche customers. EET Europarts is an acknowledged One-stop-Shop distributor, and this is really an impressive accomplishment. In my new role, as Business Development Manager for the POS & Auto-ID team at EET Europarts France, I look very much forward to bringing our long-time experience from Heimdal Distribution further, and being able to offer our customers the advantages of both EET Europarts´ One-stop-Shop assortment and its e-trade platform, as well as its state-of-the-art logistics set-up."
