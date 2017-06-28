© balint radu dreamstime.com

MIPS I6500-F, CPU IP designed for safety critical systems in an autonomous age

Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces a highly-scalable 64-bit MIPS multiprocessing solution that has been stringently assessed and validated to meet functional safety (FuSa) compliance for ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 standards.

This is a product release announcement by Imagination Technology. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.