© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Business | June 26, 2017
Takata goes into restructuring with Chapter 11 filing
TKJP and its Japanese subsidiaries have commenced proceedings under the Civil Rehabilitation Act in Japan in the Tokyo District Court.
In addition, TKJP’s main U.S. subsidiary, TK Holdings, Inc., and certain of its North America affiliates and subsidiaries, filed for Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
It is expected that the proceedings under the Civil Rehabilitation Act in Japan and Chapter 11 process in the U.S. will be completed in the first quarter of 2018.
Takata intends to use the Civil Rehabilitation and Chapter 11 processes to address the costs and liabilities related to airbag inflator recalls, including to fund its remaining obligations under the terms of the plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that was announced on January 13, 2017 and Consent Orders entered into by Takata with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Pursuant to the DOJ Plea Agreement, Takata paid USD 25 million as a fine to the DOJ and was required to fund two restitution funds: (1) a fund of USD 125 million to meet liabilities to current or future personal injury claimants and (2) a fund of USD 850 million to satisfy a portion of the claims of OEM customers who purchased airbags containing PSAN inflators.
Mr. Takada said, “We believe taking these actions in Japan and the U.S. is the best way to address the ongoing costs and liabilities of the airbag inflator issues with certainty and in an organized manner while ensuring that Takata’s operations worldwide continue in the ordinary course and without interruption. During the Civil Rehabilitation proceedings and Chapter 11 process and beyond, Takata remains fully committed to supporting all actions that advance vehicle safety. We deeply regret the circumstances that have led to this situation, but we are grateful to have reached a resolution that will allow us to continue to promote the safety of the driving public.”
Shigehisa Takada, said “We are committed to ensuring that the restructuring process has as little impact as possible on our employees, customers and suppliers across the world, as well as on drivers whose safety is always our primary focus.”
It is expected that the proceedings under the Civil Rehabilitation Act in Japan and Chapter 11 process in the U.S. will be completed in the first quarter of 2018.
Takata intends to use the Civil Rehabilitation and Chapter 11 processes to address the costs and liabilities related to airbag inflator recalls, including to fund its remaining obligations under the terms of the plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that was announced on January 13, 2017 and Consent Orders entered into by Takata with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Pursuant to the DOJ Plea Agreement, Takata paid USD 25 million as a fine to the DOJ and was required to fund two restitution funds: (1) a fund of USD 125 million to meet liabilities to current or future personal injury claimants and (2) a fund of USD 850 million to satisfy a portion of the claims of OEM customers who purchased airbags containing PSAN inflators.
Mr. Takada said, “We believe taking these actions in Japan and the U.S. is the best way to address the ongoing costs and liabilities of the airbag inflator issues with certainty and in an organized manner while ensuring that Takata’s operations worldwide continue in the ordinary course and without interruption. During the Civil Rehabilitation proceedings and Chapter 11 process and beyond, Takata remains fully committed to supporting all actions that advance vehicle safety. We deeply regret the circumstances that have led to this situation, but we are grateful to have reached a resolution that will allow us to continue to promote the safety of the driving public.”
Shigehisa Takada, said “We are committed to ensuring that the restructuring process has as little impact as possible on our employees, customers and suppliers across the world, as well as on drivers whose safety is always our primary focus.”
Takata goes into restructuring with Chapter 11 filing TKJP and its Japanese subsidiaries have commenced proceedings under the Civil...
Industry’s first Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11p combo solutions Marvell extends a complete product portfolio of Ethernet and wireless automotive connectivity...
Bombardier wins rail contract in the UK Bombardier Transportation has signed a contract with FirstGroup and MTR to supply...
Globetouch acquires Teramatrix Technologies Globetouch has acquired IoT solutions provider Teramatrix Technologies Ltd.
Imagination Tech goes on the table as a whole Imagination Technologies Group has received interest from a number of parties for a potential...
Managers leave Volvo Cars for electrified Polestar Volvo Cars has made Polestar a new separately-branded electrified car company. With it comes the departure /arrival of Thomas Ingenlath and Jonathan Goodman.
Surface-mount intelligent low-power modules from STMicroelectronics STMicroelectronics has added five space-saving surface-mount intelligent power...
WD: 'We do not care what Toshiba wants' After Toshiba’s selection of a consortium led by Korea-based SK Hynix Inc. and Bain Capital...
Alenia Space electronics in Electra platform Thales Alenia Space has signed its first contract with OHB to provide new-generation...
Precise Biometrics divests BU to Identos Precise Biometrics has concluded an agreement with German Identos GmbH on the takeover...
Thales and Reliance Defense on Indian JV Thales and Reliance Defence Limited plan an Indian Joint Venture with the proposed...
Philips acquires Electrical Geodesics Royal Philips wants to acquire Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (EGI), a US-based medical device...
Car lighting system producers pay EUR 27M in settlement The EC has fined Automotive Lighting and Hella a total of EUR 26'744'000 for participating in an...
High power density discrete IGBT in TO-247PLUS package Infineon Technologies AG expands its 1200 V discrete IGBT product portfolio by offering up...
Nokia R&D centre looks for staff Finland-based Nokia has officially opened its telecom research and development (R&D)...
Bittium sells medical remote diagnostic services business Bittium Medanalytics Oy sells its remote diagnostic service business to Coronaria...
Qualcomm invests in Amionx Amionx has pioneered and patented a transformative technology called Safe Core that...
Toshiba prefers Japan-led consortium for Memory bid Toshiba's board of directors select the consortium of Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity LP, and Development Bank of Japan as preferred bidder in respect of the sale of Toshiba Memory...
256k nvSRAMs for extended temperature ranges up to 125°C Anvo-Systems Dresden, the specialist for non-volatile memory products, provides...
Hylec move to expanded facilities Hylec-APL, the specialist supplier of electrical components and enclosures, is moving to...
Continental joins BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye German automotive supplier Continental becomes a development partner and system integrator of the collaboration between BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye for automated driving.
Ermco acquires GridBridge Ermco signed a definitive agreement to acquire GridBridge Corporation, a privately held...
F-16 flying out of India with Tata/Lockheed partnership Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) signed a landmark...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments