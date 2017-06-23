© Imagination

Imagination Tech goes on the table as a whole

Imagination Technologies Group has received interest from a number of parties for a potential acquisition of the whole Group. The Board of Imagination has initiate a formal sale process and is engaged in preliminary discussions with potential bidders.

The sale process for the MIPS and Ensigma operations, which commenced on 4 May 2017, is progressing well and indicative proposals have been received for both businesses.



Further to the announcement on 4 May 2017, Imagination remains in dispute with Apple Inc.