© Thales Alenia Space (illustration purpose only)

Alenia Space electronics in Electra platform

Thales Alenia Space has signed its first contract with OHB to provide new-generation electronic equipment for the Electra platform.

Developed in a public-private partnership (PPP) by the operator SES, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the German space agency DLR, Electra is a generic geostationary platform with all-electric propulsion. It will have a payload capacity of 300 kilograms, with up to 3 kW of power, and offers a design life of up to 15 years.



These products are developed in Belgium by Thales Alenia Space, within the scope of ESA’s ARTES (Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems) project.



“Thales Alenia Space, which counts on its subsidiaries to expand its market reach and enhance its technical content through various centers of expertise, already develops most of the electronics for the Spacebus Neo platform in Belgium,” said Emmanuel Terrasse, Chief Executive Officer of Thales Alenia Space’s Belgian unit. “Today, OHB is entrusting us with this responsibility. Thanks to productive teamwork, our new products will deliver unprecedented performance, competitiveness, flexibility and lightness. They also reflect the contribution of Belgium’s delegation to ESA programs. In fact, it’s thanks to Belgium’s long-term investment in telecommunications that we have built up expertise in space electronics that is unrivaled in Europe.”