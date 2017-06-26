© Marvell Products | June 26, 2017
Industry’s first Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11p combo solutions
Marvell extends a complete product portfolio of Ethernet and wireless automotive connectivity solutions with fourth generation family of wireless SoCs enabling advanced infotainment, telematics and Wi-Fi gateways for the connected car.
This is a product release announcement by Marvell. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Marvell, a leader in storage, networking, and connectivity semiconductor solutions, today announced the 88W8987xA, the world’s first automotive-grade system-on-chip (SoC) to integrate the latest Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) capabilities. This highly sophisticated wireless combo chip brings an industry-best solution for in-car Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11p.
Today’s connected cars have an unprecedented need for reliable and high-performance wireless connectivity. In-vehicle infotainment (IVI), secure telematics, in-car wireless gateways, and enhanced safety capabilities are dramatically increasing costs and complexity across every automotive segment. Marvell’s 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible solutions enables car manufacturers to simplify wireless enablement and quickly offer market-leading capabilities to their customers. Built on Marvell’s experience in delivering reliable, robust and secure automotive technology, the fourth generation of wireless combo solutions has been feature-optimized for the automotive market and meets the highest quality AEC-Q100 grade 2 standards.
“Today’s automobiles demand new levels of performance, safety, and reliability and their owners expect the latest wireless features. Marvell’s 88W8987xA provides the industry’s most advanced single-chip solution to accelerate and simplify large-scale automotive deployment of the features customers expect in their connected cars,” said Mark Montierth, vice president and general manager, Wireless Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.
The 88W8987xA family of wireless products complements our previously announced 88Q2112 automotive Ethernet physical layer (PHY) transceiver to provide a complete wired and wireless connectivity solution for the connected car. The 88Q2112 enables 1000BASE-T1 gigabit Ethernet over a single twisted pair copper cable, making it an ideal, lightweight solution for distributing HD video, audio and voice for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and IVI applications.
Christian Kim, senior analyst, IHS Markit says: “The development of Marvell’s 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible wireless solutions represents important progress for the automotive industry. With today’s automobiles becoming increasingly complex, Marvell’s new portfolio could go a long way to standardizing the development of connected cars – simplifying integration processes and helping to reduce costs.*”
In addition to supporting the growing needs of IVI and emerging screen projection technologies, the 88W8987xA’s 802.11p features will enable a new era of safety and autonomous driving by supporting pending National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)/Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) requirements. The 88W8987xA is also the first wireless combo solution supporting Bluetooth 5 including Bluetooth Low Energy Angle of Arrival and Departure (AoA/AoD) and 802.11mc which will enable new and exciting use-models for automakers with wearables and phones to support new access, personalization and car location services.
The 88W8987xA provides flexibility for system design and is interoperable with a wide selection of host SoCs, hardware HSMs, WAVE (1609.x) stacks and operating systems. 88W8987xA drivers are readily available for the Android™ platform, Linux® and QNX®.
The 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible wireless solutions include:
Today’s connected cars have an unprecedented need for reliable and high-performance wireless connectivity. In-vehicle infotainment (IVI), secure telematics, in-car wireless gateways, and enhanced safety capabilities are dramatically increasing costs and complexity across every automotive segment. Marvell’s 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible solutions enables car manufacturers to simplify wireless enablement and quickly offer market-leading capabilities to their customers. Built on Marvell’s experience in delivering reliable, robust and secure automotive technology, the fourth generation of wireless combo solutions has been feature-optimized for the automotive market and meets the highest quality AEC-Q100 grade 2 standards.
“Today’s automobiles demand new levels of performance, safety, and reliability and their owners expect the latest wireless features. Marvell’s 88W8987xA provides the industry’s most advanced single-chip solution to accelerate and simplify large-scale automotive deployment of the features customers expect in their connected cars,” said Mark Montierth, vice president and general manager, Wireless Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.
The 88W8987xA family of wireless products complements our previously announced 88Q2112 automotive Ethernet physical layer (PHY) transceiver to provide a complete wired and wireless connectivity solution for the connected car. The 88Q2112 enables 1000BASE-T1 gigabit Ethernet over a single twisted pair copper cable, making it an ideal, lightweight solution for distributing HD video, audio and voice for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and IVI applications.
Christian Kim, senior analyst, IHS Markit says: “The development of Marvell’s 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible wireless solutions represents important progress for the automotive industry. With today’s automobiles becoming increasingly complex, Marvell’s new portfolio could go a long way to standardizing the development of connected cars – simplifying integration processes and helping to reduce costs.*”
In addition to supporting the growing needs of IVI and emerging screen projection technologies, the 88W8987xA’s 802.11p features will enable a new era of safety and autonomous driving by supporting pending National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)/Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) requirements. The 88W8987xA is also the first wireless combo solution supporting Bluetooth 5 including Bluetooth Low Energy Angle of Arrival and Departure (AoA/AoD) and 802.11mc which will enable new and exciting use-models for automakers with wearables and phones to support new access, personalization and car location services.
The 88W8987xA provides flexibility for system design and is interoperable with a wide selection of host SoCs, hardware HSMs, WAVE (1609.x) stacks and operating systems. 88W8987xA drivers are readily available for the Android™ platform, Linux® and QNX®.
The 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible wireless solutions include:
- 802.11ac + Qualified Bluetooth 5 Functionality (88W8987A)
- 802.11p + Qualified Bluetooth 5 Functionality (88W8987PA)
- Switchable 802.11ac/802.11p + Qualified Bluetooth 5 Functionality (88W8987SA)
- Bluetooth 5.0 Support: Bluetooth® Low Energy Angle of Arrival and Departure (AoA/AoD) and 802.11mc for multi-modal enhanced intelligent distance and location detection for the automotive market
- 802.11p: WAVE (1609.x) stack independence
- Wi-Fi: 1x1 802.11ac Wave 2; MU-MIMO; Virtual dual-MAC
- Multiple Coexistence Mechanisms ensure optimized performance in various applications: Bluetooth 5 and WLAN Coexistence – Physically & Logically Optimized and Self-Managed; WLAN and LTE/LTE-A Coexistence – Logically Optimized via Mobile Wireless Coexistence Interface
- Integrated power amplifiers that operate at AEC-Q100 Grade 2 temperatures (-40°C to +105°C) degrees providing the highest levels of integration while still allowing for the use of external amplifiers for ultimate system flexibility in higher power systems.
Takata goes into restructuring with Chapter 11 filing TKJP and its Japanese subsidiaries have commenced proceedings under the Civil...
Industry’s first Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11p combo solutions Marvell extends a complete product portfolio of Ethernet and wireless automotive connectivity...
Bombardier wins rail contract in the UK Bombardier Transportation has signed a contract with FirstGroup and MTR to supply...
Globetouch acquires Teramatrix Technologies Globetouch has acquired IoT solutions provider Teramatrix Technologies Ltd.
Imagination Tech goes on the table as a whole Imagination Technologies Group has received interest from a number of parties for a potential...
Managers leave Volvo Cars for electrified Polestar Volvo Cars has made Polestar a new separately-branded electrified car company. With it comes the departure /arrival of Thomas Ingenlath and Jonathan Goodman.
Surface-mount intelligent low-power modules from STMicroelectronics STMicroelectronics has added five space-saving surface-mount intelligent power...
WD: 'We do not care what Toshiba wants' After Toshiba’s selection of a consortium led by Korea-based SK Hynix Inc. and Bain Capital...
Alenia Space electronics in Electra platform Thales Alenia Space has signed its first contract with OHB to provide new-generation...
Precise Biometrics divests BU to Identos Precise Biometrics has concluded an agreement with German Identos GmbH on the takeover...
Thales and Reliance Defense on Indian JV Thales and Reliance Defence Limited plan an Indian Joint Venture with the proposed...
Philips acquires Electrical Geodesics Royal Philips wants to acquire Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (EGI), a US-based medical device...
Car lighting system producers pay EUR 27M in settlement The EC has fined Automotive Lighting and Hella a total of EUR 26'744'000 for participating in an...
High power density discrete IGBT in TO-247PLUS package Infineon Technologies AG expands its 1200 V discrete IGBT product portfolio by offering up...
Nokia R&D centre looks for staff Finland-based Nokia has officially opened its telecom research and development (R&D)...
Bittium sells medical remote diagnostic services business Bittium Medanalytics Oy sells its remote diagnostic service business to Coronaria...
Qualcomm invests in Amionx Amionx has pioneered and patented a transformative technology called Safe Core that...
Toshiba prefers Japan-led consortium for Memory bid Toshiba's board of directors select the consortium of Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity LP, and Development Bank of Japan as preferred bidder in respect of the sale of Toshiba Memory...
256k nvSRAMs for extended temperature ranges up to 125°C Anvo-Systems Dresden, the specialist for non-volatile memory products, provides...
Hylec move to expanded facilities Hylec-APL, the specialist supplier of electrical components and enclosures, is moving to...
Continental joins BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye German automotive supplier Continental becomes a development partner and system integrator of the collaboration between BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye for automated driving.
Ermco acquires GridBridge Ermco signed a definitive agreement to acquire GridBridge Corporation, a privately held...
F-16 flying out of India with Tata/Lockheed partnership Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) signed a landmark...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments