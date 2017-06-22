© infineon technologies Products | June 22, 2017
High power density discrete IGBT in TO-247PLUS package
Infineon Technologies AG expands its 1200 V discrete IGBT product portfolio by offering up to 75 A.
The devices are co-packed with a full rated diode in a TO-247PLUS package. The new TO-247PLUS 3pin and 4pin packages serve the growing demand for higher power density and highest efficiency in discrete packages. Typical applications with a blocking voltage of 1200 V requiring high power density are drives, photovoltaic, and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS). Additional applications comprise battery charging and energy storage systems.
Compared to a regular TO-247-3 package, the new TO-247PLUS package can provide double current rating. Due to the removal of the screw hole from the standard TO-247 package, the PLUS package has a larger lead frame area and thus can accommodate bigger IGBT chips. Now, up to 75 A 1200 V co-packed IGBTs with the same small footprint are available for the first time. The larger lead frame provides a lower thermal resistance of the TO-247PLUS package, leading to an improved heat dissipation capability.
For designers looking to improve the switching losses, the TO-247PLUS 4pin package features an extra Kelvin emitter source pin. This allows for an ultra-low inductance gate-emitter control loop and reduces the total switching losses E (ts) by more than 20 percent. The 1200 V IGBTs in TO-247PLUS 3pin and 4 pin packages can be used to increase the system power density. Additionally, they can reduce the number of power devices used in parallel, increase system efficiency or improve system thermal conditions.
The new 1200 V IGBT in TO-247PLUS 3pin and TO-247PLUS 4pin are available in high volume. The product portfolio comprises 40 A, 50 A, and 75 A IGBT co-packed with a full current freewheeling diode. More information is available at www.infineon.com/to-247plus and www.infineon.com/to-247-4.
