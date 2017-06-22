© tombaky dreamstime.com Components | June 22, 2017
Precise Biometrics divests BU to Identos
Precise Biometrics has concluded an agreement with German Identos GmbH on the takeover of the Mobile Smart Card Solutions business area, which includes the business operation involving smart card readers under the Tactivo™ brand.
Identos will take over all operations within the business area as of January 1, 2018, which includes the development of new smart card readers under the Tactivo brand, patents, trade mark rights, manufacturing, sales and customer support. Personnel currently working in the Mobile Smart Card Solutions business area will be transferred to the Fingerprint Technology business area. As compensation for the divested business area, Identos will pay Precise Biometrics commission on sales of Tactivo during the period 2018-2020. Precise Biometrics estimates that the commission will not have any significant impact on earnings.
“This is a good solution for Precise Biometrics that enables us to devote our full attention to developing our offering in the Fingerprint Technology business area. It is at the same time a good solution for our customers and partners, as Identos will make the necessary investments in the new development of Tactivo products to support future mobile devices,” said Håkan Persson, CEO of Precise Biometrics.
“Identos has extensive experience with mobile card readers in the in the mobile e-health and Government security sectors and views this agreement as an outstanding opportunity to further develop Tactivo in combination with our expertise in the field of mobile encryption solutions. We’ll be working in close collaboration with Precise Biometrics to make the takeover of Tactivo as smooth as possible for existing customers and partners,” said Robert Schneider, CEO of Identos.
“This is a good solution for Precise Biometrics that enables us to devote our full attention to developing our offering in the Fingerprint Technology business area. It is at the same time a good solution for our customers and partners, as Identos will make the necessary investments in the new development of Tactivo products to support future mobile devices,” said Håkan Persson, CEO of Precise Biometrics.
“Identos has extensive experience with mobile card readers in the in the mobile e-health and Government security sectors and views this agreement as an outstanding opportunity to further develop Tactivo in combination with our expertise in the field of mobile encryption solutions. We’ll be working in close collaboration with Precise Biometrics to make the takeover of Tactivo as smooth as possible for existing customers and partners,” said Robert Schneider, CEO of Identos.
Precise Biometrics divests BU to Identos Precise Biometrics has concluded an agreement with German Identos GmbH on the takeover...
Thales and Reliance Defense on Indian JV Thales and Reliance Defence Limited plan an Indian Joint Venture with the proposed...
Philips acquires Electrical Geodesics Royal Philips wants to acquire Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (EGI), a US-based medical device...
Car lighting system producers pay EUR 27M in settlement The EC has fined Automotive Lighting and Hella a total of EUR 26'744'000 for participating in an...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeElectrolube Solves Unusual Underwater LED Application Electrolube, the global electro-chemicals manufacturer, was recently approached by a company in Australia for assistance with a particularly unusual application. The customer needed protection for an underwater LED lighting...
High power density discrete IGBT in TO-247PLUS package Infineon Technologies AG expands its 1200 V discrete IGBT product portfolio by offering up...
Nokia R&D centre looks for staff Finland-based Nokia has officially opened its telecom research and development (R&D)...
Bittium sells medical remote diagnostic services business Bittium Medanalytics Oy sells its remote diagnostic service business to Coronaria...
Qualcomm invests in Amionx Amionx has pioneered and patented a transformative technology called Safe Core that...
Toshiba prefers Japan-led consortium for Memory bid Toshiba's board of directors select the consortium of Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity LP, and Development Bank of Japan as preferred bidder in respect of the sale of Toshiba Memory...
256k nvSRAMs for extended temperature ranges up to 125°C Anvo-Systems Dresden, the specialist for non-volatile memory products, provides...
Hylec move to expanded facilities Hylec-APL, the specialist supplier of electrical components and enclosures, is moving to...
Continental joins BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye German automotive supplier Continental becomes a development partner and system integrator of the collaboration between BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye for automated driving.
Ermco acquires GridBridge Ermco signed a definitive agreement to acquire GridBridge Corporation, a privately held...
F-16 flying out of India with Tata/Lockheed partnership Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) signed a landmark...
GE Lighting up for sale GE formally began "discussions with buyers around a proposed sale" of GE Lighting.
Industry’s Lowest Power Bluetooth® Low Energy SoC Family GLOBALFOUNDRIES and ON Semiconductor announced the availability of a System-on-Chip...
Germany gets billion-euro investment in 12-inch technology Continuing its course of investing heavily in Germany, Bosch is to build a wafer fab in...
State Aid approved for Airbus X6 helicopter development The European Commission has approved EUR 377 million of French and German support to...
Arrow optimises workflow with the help of a drone Arrow Electronics has deployed its Lean and Six Sigma drone project at its two primary...
Universal Display and Japan Display extends agreement Universal Display Corporation and Japan Display Inc. have entered into an extended and...
North American semi equipment industry on the rise North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.27...
Atlantik and AKM expand distribution agreement Distributor Atlantik Elektronik, and Asahi Kasei Microdevices, a provider of high performance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments