© Nokia Business | June 21, 2017
Nokia R&D centre looks for staff
Finland-based Nokia has officially opened its telecom research and development (R&D) centre in Timisoara (Romania); an investment of EUR 73 million.
Following the inauguration, the campus in Timisoara, currently with 1'600 employees, will cover 27'000m2. The expansion is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2018 following the third stage of relocations of Nokia teams, local media reports indicate. "Nokia now has 1'600 employees in Romania and will open 300 new jobs by the end of the year", Raoul Ros, Nokia Romania's general manager, is cited in saying.
Nokia, which closed its manufacturing operations Jucu (Cluj) in 2011, resulting in the layoff of some 2'200 people, regained a presence in Romania with the 2015 acquisition of French telecommunications equipment manufacturer Alcatel-Lucent (and with it its operations in Timisoara).
Nokia, which closed its manufacturing operations Jucu (Cluj) in 2011, resulting in the layoff of some 2'200 people, regained a presence in Romania with the 2015 acquisition of French telecommunications equipment manufacturer Alcatel-Lucent (and with it its operations in Timisoara).
Nokia R&D centre looks for staff Finland-based Nokia has officially opened its telecom research and development (R&D)...
Bittium sells medical remote diagnostic services business Bittium Medanalytics Oy sells its remote diagnostic service business to Coronaria...
Qualcomm invests in Amionx Amionx has pioneered and patented a transformative technology called Safe Core that...
Toshiba prefers Japan-led consortium for Memory bid Toshiba's board of directors select the consortium of Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity LP, and Development Bank of Japan as preferred bidder in respect of the sale of Toshiba Memory...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeElectrolube Solves Unusual Underwater LED Application Electrolube, the global electro-chemicals manufacturer, was recently approached by a company in Australia for assistance with a particularly unusual application. The customer needed protection for an underwater LED lighting...
256k nvSRAMs for extended temperature ranges up to 125°C Anvo-Systems Dresden, the specialist for non-volatile memory products, provides...
Hylec move to expanded facilities Hylec-APL, the specialist supplier of electrical components and enclosures, is moving to...
Continental joins BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye German automotive supplier Continental becomes a development partner and system integrator of the collaboration between BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye for automated driving.
Ermco acquires GridBridge Ermco signed a definitive agreement to acquire GridBridge Corporation, a privately held...
F-16 flying out of India with Tata/Lockheed partnership Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) signed a landmark...
GE Lighting up for sale GE formally began "discussions with buyers around a proposed sale" of GE Lighting.
Industry’s Lowest Power Bluetooth® Low Energy SoC Family GLOBALFOUNDRIES and ON Semiconductor announced the availability of a System-on-Chip...
Germany gets billion-euro investment in 12-inch technology Continuing its course of investing heavily in Germany, Bosch is to build a wafer fab in...
State Aid approved for Airbus X6 helicopter development The European Commission has approved EUR 377 million of French and German support to...
Arrow optimises workflow with the help of a drone Arrow Electronics has deployed its Lean and Six Sigma drone project at its two primary...
Universal Display and Japan Display extends agreement Universal Display Corporation and Japan Display Inc. have entered into an extended and...
North American semi equipment industry on the rise North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.27...
Atlantik and AKM expand distribution agreement Distributor Atlantik Elektronik, and Asahi Kasei Microdevices, a provider of high performance...
Western Digital tries to stop the sale of Toshiba’s chip business Western Digital – via several of its SanDisk subsidiaries – has sought preliminary injunctive relief in a court preventing Toshiba from selling its chip business without Western Digital’s ‘go-ahead’.
TSMC names new President, TSMC North America TSMC has promoted veteran executive, Dave Keller to President, TSMC North America...
Rohm and A*Star's IME to develop artificial intelligence chip Rohm Semiconductor and A*STAR's Institute of Microelectronics (IME), are jointly...
UMC’s CEO to retire Semiconductor foundry UMC (United Microelectronics Corp.) has appointed senior vice...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments