© Anvo Systems Dresden Products | June 21, 2017
256k nvSRAMs for extended temperature ranges up to 125°C
Anvo-Systems Dresden, the specialist for non-volatile memory products, provides samples of the ANV32C81ASE66 nvSRAM (non-volatile SRAM) for an extended temperature range of -40°C to +105°C and the ANV32C81ASA66 nvSRAM even for -40°C to +125°C.
This is a product release announcement by Anvo-Systems Dresden. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
On customer request, more products out of Anvo-Systems’ portfolio can be qualified for extended temperature ranges.
Both serial SPI nvSRAMs feature a storage capacity of 256 kb and are internally organized as 32k words of 8 bits. Each SRAM memory cell integrates a SONOS flash storage element. In the event of an unforeseeable operating voltage drop below a defined value or via a software command, the SONOS technology enables non-volatile storage of all data. Furthermore, the devices feature high clock rates and unlimited read & write endurance comparable to standard SRAMs. Special security functions, such as Block Write Protection, Write Disable Instruction, Secure READ and Secure WRITE, and reading of the last written address, ensure a high degree of reliability.
The clock rate of the non-volatile memory devices is 66 MHz. There is support for SPI Modes 0 and 3. The integrated Power Down functionality (hibernate mode) ensures a low system power consumption.
The ANV32C81ASE66 and ANV32C81ASA66 both can be operated with 3.0 V to 3.6 V and are delivered in a compact 8 Pin 150 mil SOIC package. The nvSRAMs are suitable for various applications, like industrial automation, robotics, servers, measurement technology, medical devices, building automation, smart metering systems, and for all applications demanding extended temperature ranges.
