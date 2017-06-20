© Continental

Continental joins BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye

German automotive supplier Continental becomes a development partner and system integrator of the collaboration between BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye for automated driving.

The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye already bundled their resources and know-how in July 2016 to ensure series production of highly and fully automated BMW vehicles by 2021. As a system integrator, Continental plays a key role in the industrialization of the platform for other automotive manufacturers.



"Every new Tier One partner brings us a step closer to our goal: We intend to bring safe autonomous driving to series production by 2021 and actively shape this technology," said Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development, on behalf of the cooperation of BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye. "With our non-exclusive approach to this technology of the future we will deliver a safe, fast and cost-efficient solution that is highly attractive also for other manufacturers."



“Such partnerships have a great advantage with regard to the complexity of the technology as well as the development efforts: we do not need to reinvent the solutions developed by any of our partners. After all, we can utilize their knowledge and draw upon already tried and tested examples on the road and adapt these to the most diverse customer needs. Together with the partners involved, we can work more efficiently on research and development tasks in order to realize the next generations of the technologies for automated driving. In addition, this collaboration will provide solutions that are more cost-effective for our customers and affordable to end users,” said Karl Haupt, head of Continental’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business unit.



The area of advanced driver assistance systems is strong at Continental. These include systems for multi-function cameras, for fish-eye cameras with surround view, as well as short range and long range radar sensors. In addition, this includes high-resolution 3D LiDAR technologies as well as central control units for assisted and automated driving. In 2016, the sales of advanced driver assistance systems amounted to over EUR 1.2 billion. At the same time, the number of new orders increased to over EUR 3 billion. By 2020, Continental expects sales of considerably more than EUR 2 billion.