© lockheed martin

F-16 flying out of India with Tata/Lockheed partnership

Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) signed a landmark agreement on the production of the F-16 Block 70 in India.

"This agreement builds on the already established joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Tata and underscores the relationship and commitment between the two companies," said Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons.



"Lockheed Martin is honored to partner with Indian defense and aerospace leader Tata Advanced Systems Limited on the F-16 program," said Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "Our partnership significantly strengthens the F-16 'Make in India' offer, creates and maintains numerous new job opportunities in India and the U.S., and brings the world's most combat-proven multi-role fighter aircraft to India."



The Lockheed Martin-TASL F-16 partnering agreement builds on TASL's manufacturing airframe components for the C-130J airlifter and the S-92 helicopter.