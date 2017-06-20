© selenka dreamstime.com Products | June 20, 2017
Industry’s Lowest Power Bluetooth® Low Energy SoC Family
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and ON Semiconductor announced the availability of a System-on-Chip (SoC) family of devices, on GF’s 55nm Low Power Extended (55LPx), RF-enabled process technology platform.
This is a product release announcement by Globalfoundries. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
ON Semiconductor’s new RSL10 products are based on a multi-protocol Bluetooth 5 certified radio SoC capable of supporting the advanced wireless functionalities in IoT and “Connected” Health and Wellness markets.
“Bluetooth low energy technology continues to advance as the key enabler for connecting IoT devices, especially with low power consumption requirements," said Robert Tong, vice president of ON Semiconductor’s Medical and Wireless Products Division. “GF’s 55LPx platform - with its low power logic and highly reliable embedded SuperFlash® memory combined with proven RF IP - was an ideal match. The RSL10 family offers the industry’s lowest power consumption in Deep Sleep Mode and Peak Receiving Mode, enabling ultra-long battery life, and supporting functionalities like Firmware Over the Air updates. ON Semiconductor’s new RSL10 SoCs use these advanced features to address a wide range of applications including wearables and IoT edge-node devices such as smart locks and appliances.”
“GF’s 55LPx platform, combined with ON Semiconductor’s design, has delivered wearable SoC technology at 55nm, with industry leading energy efficiency,” said David Eggleston, vice president of embedded memory at GF. “This is another proof point that 55LPx is becoming the preferred choice for SoC designers that are seeking cost effective performance, low power consumption, and superior reliability in extreme environments.”
GF’s 55nm LPx RF-enabled platform provides a fast path-to-product solution that includes silicon qualified RF IP and Silicon Storage Technology’s (SST) highly reliable embedded SuperFlash® memory featuring:
Customers can start optimizing their chip designs with GF’s process design kits, enabling designers to develop differentiated eFlash solutions that require cost effective performance, low power consumption, and superior reliability in extreme environments.
For more information on GF’s mainstream CMOS solutions, contact your GF sales representative or go to www.globalfoundries.com.
To learn more about the RSL10 product family, visit the product page and read the “Bringing Industry’s Lowest Power to Bluetooth Low Energy Technology” blog . To request samples or order an evaluation board, please contact your local ON Semiconductor sales representative.
“Bluetooth low energy technology continues to advance as the key enabler for connecting IoT devices, especially with low power consumption requirements," said Robert Tong, vice president of ON Semiconductor’s Medical and Wireless Products Division. “GF’s 55LPx platform - with its low power logic and highly reliable embedded SuperFlash® memory combined with proven RF IP - was an ideal match. The RSL10 family offers the industry’s lowest power consumption in Deep Sleep Mode and Peak Receiving Mode, enabling ultra-long battery life, and supporting functionalities like Firmware Over the Air updates. ON Semiconductor’s new RSL10 SoCs use these advanced features to address a wide range of applications including wearables and IoT edge-node devices such as smart locks and appliances.”
“GF’s 55LPx platform, combined with ON Semiconductor’s design, has delivered wearable SoC technology at 55nm, with industry leading energy efficiency,” said David Eggleston, vice president of embedded memory at GF. “This is another proof point that 55LPx is becoming the preferred choice for SoC designers that are seeking cost effective performance, low power consumption, and superior reliability in extreme environments.”
GF’s 55nm LPx RF-enabled platform provides a fast path-to-product solution that includes silicon qualified RF IP and Silicon Storage Technology’s (SST) highly reliable embedded SuperFlash® memory featuring:
- Very fast read speed (<10ns)
- Small bitcell size
- Superior data retention (> 20 years)
- Superior endurance (> 200K cycles)
- Fully qualified for Auto Grade 1 operation (AEC-Q100)
Customers can start optimizing their chip designs with GF’s process design kits, enabling designers to develop differentiated eFlash solutions that require cost effective performance, low power consumption, and superior reliability in extreme environments.
For more information on GF’s mainstream CMOS solutions, contact your GF sales representative or go to www.globalfoundries.com.
To learn more about the RSL10 product family, visit the product page and read the “Bringing Industry’s Lowest Power to Bluetooth Low Energy Technology” blog . To request samples or order an evaluation board, please contact your local ON Semiconductor sales representative.
Ermco acquires GridBridge Ermco signed a definitive agreement to acquire GridBridge Corporation, a privately held...
F-16 flying out of India with Tata/Lockheed partnership Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) signed a landmark...
GE Lighting up for sale GE formally began "discussions with buyers around a proposed sale" of GE Lighting.
Industry’s Lowest Power Bluetooth® Low Energy SoC Family GLOBALFOUNDRIES and ON Semiconductor announced the availability of a System-on-Chip...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeElectrolube Solves Unusual Underwater LED Application Electrolube, the global electro-chemicals manufacturer, was recently approached by a company in Australia for assistance with a particularly unusual application. The customer needed protection for an underwater LED lighting...
Germany gets billion-euro investment in 12-inch technology Continuing its course of investing heavily in Germany, Bosch is to build a wafer fab in...
State Aid approved for Airbus X6 helicopter development The European Commission has approved EUR 377 million of French and German support to...
Arrow optimises workflow with the help of a drone Arrow Electronics has deployed its Lean and Six Sigma drone project at its two primary...
Universal Display and Japan Display extends agreement Universal Display Corporation and Japan Display Inc. have entered into an extended and...
North American semi equipment industry on the rise North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.27...
Atlantik and AKM expand distribution agreement Distributor Atlantik Elektronik, and Asahi Kasei Microdevices, a provider of high performance...
Western Digital tries to stop the sale of Toshiba’s chip business Western Digital – via several of its SanDisk subsidiaries – has sought preliminary injunctive relief in a court preventing Toshiba from selling its chip business without Western Digital’s ‘go-ahead’.
TSMC names new President, TSMC North America TSMC has promoted veteran executive, Dave Keller to President, TSMC North America...
Rohm and A*Star's IME to develop artificial intelligence chip Rohm Semiconductor and A*STAR's Institute of Microelectronics (IME), are jointly...
UMC’s CEO to retire Semiconductor foundry UMC (United Microelectronics Corp.) has appointed senior vice...
Thinfilm’s new high-volume plant in Silicon Valley now operational Norwegian printed electronics company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, announces that the fab at...
Bosch plans €1 billion investment in German chip production The German company is reportedly planning to make a record investment into a semiconductor plant in Dresden, Germany.
Gresham's 450W 1U 3”x5” Power Supply has Industrial and Medical approvals Gresham Power Electronics, the Salisbury-based Defence and Commercial power conversion...
Avnet expands UbiquiOS franchise into the Americas Distributor Avnet and UbiquiOS Technology Limited, a provider of hardware-agnostic, wireless...
Rena and Aiko Solar Energy cooperate on p-type PERC technology Rena Technologies GmbH (Germany) and Aiko Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)...
Kraken and Atlas Elektronik sign Teaming Agreement Kraken Sonar Systems Inc., has signed a Teaming Agreement with defense contractor Atlas...
New series of next generation 15'000 RPM enterprise performance... Toshiba Corporation's Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company announced the launch...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments