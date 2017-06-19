© Airbus Business | June 19, 2017
State Aid approved for Airbus X6 helicopter development
The European Commission has approved EUR 377 million of French and German support to the development of the Airbus X6 heavy helicopter.
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "The French and German support will stimulate considerable private investment in this project. The support will help bring a new generation of innovative heavy helicopters to the market, without causing undue distortions of competition."
Both France and Germany will provide public support for the development of Airbus' X6 helicopter project. The support will amount to a total of EUR 377 million in repayable advances granted over a period of eight years (EUR 330 million by France and EUR 47.25 million by Germany).
For the X6 helicopter project, Airbus will undertake significant research, development and innovation to develop a high-technology civil heavy duty helicopter. It aims to simplify access to platforms in the high seas, and also facilitate search and rescue, as well as humanitarian missions. The project is fully in line with the objectives set by the Europe 2020 flagship initiative for an Innovation Union.
Both France and Germany will provide public support for the development of Airbus' X6 helicopter project. The support will amount to a total of EUR 377 million in repayable advances granted over a period of eight years (EUR 330 million by France and EUR 47.25 million by Germany).
For the X6 helicopter project, Airbus will undertake significant research, development and innovation to develop a high-technology civil heavy duty helicopter. It aims to simplify access to platforms in the high seas, and also facilitate search and rescue, as well as humanitarian missions. The project is fully in line with the objectives set by the Europe 2020 flagship initiative for an Innovation Union.
Ermco acquires GridBridge Ermco signed a definitive agreement to acquire GridBridge Corporation, a privately held...
F-16 flying out of India with Tata/Lockheed partnership Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) signed a landmark...
GE Lighting up for sale GE formally began "discussions with buyers around a proposed sale" of GE Lighting.
Industry’s Lowest Power Bluetooth® Low Energy SoC Family GLOBALFOUNDRIES and ON Semiconductor announced the availability of a System-on-Chip...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeElectrolube Solves Unusual Underwater LED Application Electrolube, the global electro-chemicals manufacturer, was recently approached by a company in Australia for assistance with a particularly unusual application. The customer needed protection for an underwater LED lighting...
Germany gets billion-euro investment in 12-inch technology Continuing its course of investing heavily in Germany, Bosch is to build a wafer fab in...
State Aid approved for Airbus X6 helicopter development The European Commission has approved EUR 377 million of French and German support to...
Arrow optimises workflow with the help of a drone Arrow Electronics has deployed its Lean and Six Sigma drone project at its two primary...
Universal Display and Japan Display extends agreement Universal Display Corporation and Japan Display Inc. have entered into an extended and...
North American semi equipment industry on the rise North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.27...
Atlantik and AKM expand distribution agreement Distributor Atlantik Elektronik, and Asahi Kasei Microdevices, a provider of high performance...
Western Digital tries to stop the sale of Toshiba’s chip business Western Digital – via several of its SanDisk subsidiaries – has sought preliminary injunctive relief in a court preventing Toshiba from selling its chip business without Western Digital’s ‘go-ahead’.
TSMC names new President, TSMC North America TSMC has promoted veteran executive, Dave Keller to President, TSMC North America...
Rohm and A*Star's IME to develop artificial intelligence chip Rohm Semiconductor and A*STAR's Institute of Microelectronics (IME), are jointly...
UMC’s CEO to retire Semiconductor foundry UMC (United Microelectronics Corp.) has appointed senior vice...
Thinfilm’s new high-volume plant in Silicon Valley now operational Norwegian printed electronics company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, announces that the fab at...
Bosch plans €1 billion investment in German chip production The German company is reportedly planning to make a record investment into a semiconductor plant in Dresden, Germany.
Gresham's 450W 1U 3”x5” Power Supply has Industrial and Medical approvals Gresham Power Electronics, the Salisbury-based Defence and Commercial power conversion...
Avnet expands UbiquiOS franchise into the Americas Distributor Avnet and UbiquiOS Technology Limited, a provider of hardware-agnostic, wireless...
Rena and Aiko Solar Energy cooperate on p-type PERC technology Rena Technologies GmbH (Germany) and Aiko Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)...
Kraken and Atlas Elektronik sign Teaming Agreement Kraken Sonar Systems Inc., has signed a Teaming Agreement with defense contractor Atlas...
New series of next generation 15'000 RPM enterprise performance... Toshiba Corporation's Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company announced the launch...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments