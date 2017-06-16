© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | June 16, 2017
Universal Display and Japan Display extends agreement
Universal Display Corporation and Japan Display Inc. have entered into an extended and updated evaluation agreement.
Under the agreement, Universal Display will supply its UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials and technology to JDI for use in its OLED displays.
“We are pleased to enhance our partnership with Japan Display, a world leader in the display industry,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “OLEDs are transforming the consumer electronic market with bright, beautiful, thin and conformable displays. We believe that this agreement will strengthen our collaborative bond with JDI for innovative OLED products using our highly-efficient, high-performing proprietary OLED technologies and UniversalPHOLED materials.”
