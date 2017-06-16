North American semi equipment industry on the rise

© adam121 dreamstime.com

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.27 billion in billings worldwide in May 2017 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.

Month Billings (3-mo. avg) Year-Over-Year December 2016 USD 1,869.8 38.5% January 2017 USD 1,859.4 52.3% February 2017 USD 1,974.0 63.9% March 2017 USD 2,079.7 73.7% April 2017 (final) USD 2,136.4 46.3% May 2017 (prelim) USD 2,273.0 41.9%

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in May 2017 was USD 2.27 billion. The billings figure is 6.4 percent higher than the final April 2017 level of USD 2.14 billion, and is 41.9 percent higher than the May 2016 billings level of USD 1.60 billion.“Semiconductor equipment billings for North American headquartered equipment manufacturers increased for the fourth month in a row and are 42 percent higher than the same month last year," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “The strength of this cycle continues to be driven by Memory and Foundry manufacturers as the industry invests in 3D NAND and other leading-edge technologies."