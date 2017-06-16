© Niroworld Dreamstime.com Business | June 16, 2017
Western Digital tries to stop the sale of Toshiba’s chip business
Western Digital – via several of its SanDisk subsidiaries – has sought preliminary injunctive relief in a court preventing Toshiba from selling its chip business without Western Digital’s ‘go-ahead’.
The US company sought the injunction in the Superior Court of California for the County of San Francisco preventing Toshiba Corporation from transferring its three NAND flash-memory joint ventures operated with Western Digital – something that could put the entire bidding carousel surrounding the business in disarray.
"Western Digital has been working tirelessly to reach an agreement that is beneficial to all stakeholders. Toshiba Corporation's attempts to circumvent our contractual rights have left us with no choice but to take this action,” Steve Milligan, CEO of Western Digital states in a press release.
“It is our concern that, left unchecked, Toshiba would pursue a course that clearly violates these rights and also runs decidedly counter to the best interests of the JVs and also to the hard working people at Toshiba Corporation's NAND Flash business in Japan,” Milligan continues.
Western Digital issued the following statement:
Western Digital filed a request for injunctive relief in order to protect its interest in the JVs and its consent rights. Toshiba has no right to offer to transfer its JV interests to a third party and has no ability to enter into any transaction with a third party without obtaining our consent. We are confident in our ability to protect our interests and rights.
On May 14, 2017, Western Digital announced that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries filed a Request for Arbitration with the ICC International Court of Arbitration related to the three NAND flash-memory joint ventures operated with Toshiba, and Western Digital is moving forward with the arbitration.
"Western Digital has been working tirelessly to reach an agreement that is beneficial to all stakeholders. Toshiba Corporation's attempts to circumvent our contractual rights have left us with no choice but to take this action,” Steve Milligan, CEO of Western Digital states in a press release.
“It is our concern that, left unchecked, Toshiba would pursue a course that clearly violates these rights and also runs decidedly counter to the best interests of the JVs and also to the hard working people at Toshiba Corporation's NAND Flash business in Japan,” Milligan continues.
Western Digital issued the following statement:
Western Digital filed a request for injunctive relief in order to protect its interest in the JVs and its consent rights. Toshiba has no right to offer to transfer its JV interests to a third party and has no ability to enter into any transaction with a third party without obtaining our consent. We are confident in our ability to protect our interests and rights.
On May 14, 2017, Western Digital announced that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries filed a Request for Arbitration with the ICC International Court of Arbitration related to the three NAND flash-memory joint ventures operated with Toshiba, and Western Digital is moving forward with the arbitration.
Western Digital tries to stop the sale of Toshiba’s chip business Western Digital – via several of its SanDisk subsidiaries – has sought preliminary injunctive relief in a court preventing Toshiba from selling its chip business without Western Digital’s ‘go-ahead’.
TSMC names new President, TSMC North America TSMC has promoted veteran executive, Dave Keller to President, TSMC North America...
Rohm and A*Star's IME to develop artificial intelligence chip Rohm Semiconductor and A*STAR's Institute of Microelectronics (IME), are jointly...
UMC’s CEO to retire Semiconductor foundry UMC (United Microelectronics Corp.) has appointed senior vice...
Thinfilm’s new high-volume plant in Silicon Valley now operational Norwegian printed electronics company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, announces that the fab at...
Bosch plans €1 billion investment in German chip production The German company is reportedly planning to make a record investment into a semiconductor plant in Dresden, Germany.
Gresham's 450W 1U 3”x5” Power Supply has Industrial and Medical approvals Gresham Power Electronics, the Salisbury-based Defence and Commercial power conversion...
Avnet expands UbiquiOS franchise into the Americas Distributor Avnet and UbiquiOS Technology Limited, a provider of hardware-agnostic, wireless...
Rena and Aiko Solar Energy cooperate on p-type PERC technology Rena Technologies GmbH (Germany) and Aiko Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)...
Kraken and Atlas Elektronik sign Teaming Agreement Kraken Sonar Systems Inc., has signed a Teaming Agreement with defense contractor Atlas...
New series of next generation 15'000 RPM enterprise performance... Toshiba Corporation's Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company announced the launch...
Dassault Systèmes acquires AITAC Dassault Systèmes has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AITAC BV, a Dutch company...
Bingham resigns over fight with Rodgers Cypress' Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has tendered his resignation. In addition, Eric...
FLIR Systems need a new CFO Amit Singhi, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Flir Systems...
Miele acquires majority interest in Steelco The family-owned Miele is to acquire a controlling stake in the Steelco Group, whilst Steelco...
Apple, Dell join Foxconn on Toshiba bid Electronics giants Apple Dell will reportedly join a Foxconn-led consortium bidding for Toshiba...
Junkers Bosch acquires BSH Hausgeräte unit As of January 2018, Junkers Bosch, a brand of Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, will take...
Beyond Moore's Law and further HIVE comes at a time when the microsystems technology community is facing an array of long-anticipated obstacles to its relentless and storied decades-long march of progress.
Murata postpones Sony battery deal yet again Murata has rescheduled the Target Closing Date for the transfer of the Battery Business...
EC yellow-cards Qualcomm/ NXP deal The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the acquisition of NXP by Qualcomm. The watchdog has concerns that the transaction could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the...
Robust communications with 50% lower power for Industry 4.0 applications Designers of Industry 4.0 applications can now achieve robust communications and...
Basler acquires mycable Basler concluded the takeover of mycable GmbH, headquartered in Neumünster (Germany), on June...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments