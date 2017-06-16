© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Atlantik and AKM expand distribution agreement

Distributor Atlantik Elektronik, and Asahi Kasei Microdevices, a provider of high performance analog and digital ICs, electronic compasses and magnetic sensors, expand their distribution agreement to the entire BeNeLux region.

With the signing the extended distribution agreement to include Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg, Atlantik Elektronik can significantly increase the marketing and sales range for intelligent audio, power management and sensor solutions.



"We would like to thank our partner AKM for the confidence which they have demonstrated in us and for the excellent cooperation over the past years. We are delighted to build-up the BeNeLux market for Asahi Kasei Microdevices and to further years of successful cooperation”, explains Ottmar Flach, CEO of Atlantik Elektronik GmbH.