© olivier26 dreamstime.com Components | June 16, 2017
TSMC names new President, TSMC North America
TSMC has promoted veteran executive, Dave Keller to President, TSMC North America. Rick Cassidy remains as Chief Executive Officer, TSMC North America.
As President, Keller is responsible for managing the North America business, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of TSMC and accounted for over 60 percent of TSMC’s 2016 sales of USD 29.4 billion.
"We are very fortunate to have both Dave and Rick at TSMC,” said TSMC President and Co-CEO, Dr. Mark Liu. “Their deep relationships with our customers, and decades of experience and knowledge in the semiconductor and foundry industry is extremely valuable. They will undoubtedly be most effective in further strengthening our relationships with customers and continue to grow our business.”
"We are very fortunate to have both Dave and Rick at TSMC,” said TSMC President and Co-CEO, Dr. Mark Liu. “Their deep relationships with our customers, and decades of experience and knowledge in the semiconductor and foundry industry is extremely valuable. They will undoubtedly be most effective in further strengthening our relationships with customers and continue to grow our business.”
Western Digital tries to stop the sale of Toshiba’s chip business Western Digital – via several of its SanDisk subsidiaries – has sought preliminary injunctive relief in a court preventing Toshiba from selling its chip business without Western Digital’s ‘go-ahead’.
TSMC names new President, TSMC North America TSMC has promoted veteran executive, Dave Keller to President, TSMC North America...
Rohm and A*Star's IME to develop artificial intelligence chip Rohm Semiconductor and A*STAR's Institute of Microelectronics (IME), are jointly...
UMC’s CEO to retire Semiconductor foundry UMC (United Microelectronics Corp.) has appointed senior vice...
Thinfilm’s new high-volume plant in Silicon Valley now operational Norwegian printed electronics company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, announces that the fab at...
Bosch plans €1 billion investment in German chip production The German company is reportedly planning to make a record investment into a semiconductor plant in Dresden, Germany.
Gresham's 450W 1U 3”x5” Power Supply has Industrial and Medical approvals Gresham Power Electronics, the Salisbury-based Defence and Commercial power conversion...
Avnet expands UbiquiOS franchise into the Americas Distributor Avnet and UbiquiOS Technology Limited, a provider of hardware-agnostic, wireless...
Rena and Aiko Solar Energy cooperate on p-type PERC technology Rena Technologies GmbH (Germany) and Aiko Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)...
Kraken and Atlas Elektronik sign Teaming Agreement Kraken Sonar Systems Inc., has signed a Teaming Agreement with defense contractor Atlas...
New series of next generation 15'000 RPM enterprise performance... Toshiba Corporation's Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company announced the launch...
Dassault Systèmes acquires AITAC Dassault Systèmes has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AITAC BV, a Dutch company...
Bingham resigns over fight with Rodgers Cypress' Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has tendered his resignation. In addition, Eric...
FLIR Systems need a new CFO Amit Singhi, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Flir Systems...
Miele acquires majority interest in Steelco The family-owned Miele is to acquire a controlling stake in the Steelco Group, whilst Steelco...
Apple, Dell join Foxconn on Toshiba bid Electronics giants Apple Dell will reportedly join a Foxconn-led consortium bidding for Toshiba...
Junkers Bosch acquires BSH Hausgeräte unit As of January 2018, Junkers Bosch, a brand of Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, will take...
Beyond Moore's Law and further HIVE comes at a time when the microsystems technology community is facing an array of long-anticipated obstacles to its relentless and storied decades-long march of progress.
Murata postpones Sony battery deal yet again Murata has rescheduled the Target Closing Date for the transfer of the Battery Business...
EC yellow-cards Qualcomm/ NXP deal The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the acquisition of NXP by Qualcomm. The watchdog has concerns that the transaction could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the...
Robust communications with 50% lower power for Industry 4.0 applications Designers of Industry 4.0 applications can now achieve robust communications and...
Basler acquires mycable Basler concluded the takeover of mycable GmbH, headquartered in Neumünster (Germany), on June...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments