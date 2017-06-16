© olivier26 dreamstime.com

TSMC names new President, TSMC North America

TSMC has promoted veteran executive, Dave Keller to President, TSMC North America. Rick Cassidy remains as Chief Executive Officer, TSMC North America.

As President, Keller is responsible for managing the North America business, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of TSMC and accounted for over 60 percent of TSMC’s 2016 sales of USD 29.4 billion.



"We are very fortunate to have both Dave and Rick at TSMC,” said TSMC President and Co-CEO, Dr. Mark Liu. “Their deep relationships with our customers, and decades of experience and knowledge in the semiconductor and foundry industry is extremely valuable. They will undoubtedly be most effective in further strengthening our relationships with customers and continue to grow our business.”