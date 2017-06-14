© rena Products | June 14, 2017
Rena and Aiko Solar Energy cooperate on p-type PERC technology
Rena Technologies GmbH (Germany) and Aiko Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China) cooperate in the field of p-type crystalline silicon solar cell technology. RENA supports AIKO’s transfer to passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) technology on mono- and multicrystalline silicon and the two companies have agreed to cooperate in the field of plated front side electrodes to replace costly printed silver pastes.
This is a product release announcement by Laird. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Aiko Solar Energy is currently migrating its production to PERC technology and has opted for Rena’s production equipment. Both the alkaline texturing equipment “Rena BatchTex” and edge isolation equipment “Rena InOxSide+“ allows tuning of the processes to achieve the desired surface morphology for the manufacturer’s PERC products. Aiko is fabricating both mono- and multicrystalline silicon solar cells with passivated surfaces and recently also launched its bifacial cell product line using monocrystalline silicon.
“The Rena products allow us to easily adjust the processes to meet the technical requirement of the corresponding cell structure: we need different surface conditions for our different products. The texturing and edge isolation tools from Rena enable an easy change and adaption in the production“, explains Chairman Chen Gang from Aiko Solar Energy.
As of Q2/2017, Aiko has achieved conversion efficiencies above 21.5% on monocrystalline p-type PERC devices and recently launched its bifacial p-type PERC product with a bifaciality above 70%.
“We are very happy that Aiko Solar Energy continues to rely on the quality of our wet processing equipment to ramp their capacity in the field of PERC solar products,” states Dr. Christian Peter, VP Sales of Rena Technologies GmbH. Up to Q2/2017, Aiko Solar Energy has ordered production equipment for a cell fabrication capacity of more than 4 GW with Rena.
Aiko and Rena also started to cooperate in the area of plated front side contacts.
Chairman Chen Gang from Aiko states: “The price pressure in the solar industry continues to push us to constantly look at cost-down measures. Aiko Solar is committed to implement the newest and most innovative technologies into production to achieve such cost reduction. The plating technology using the “Rena InCellPlate” will help us to drive down the cost as we can replace the screen-printed front side silver electrodes."
Rena will deliver an InCellPlate production tool later this year to AikoO’s new fabrication site at the city of YiWu in Zhejiang province.
“The Rena products allow us to easily adjust the processes to meet the technical requirement of the corresponding cell structure: we need different surface conditions for our different products. The texturing and edge isolation tools from Rena enable an easy change and adaption in the production“, explains Chairman Chen Gang from Aiko Solar Energy.
As of Q2/2017, Aiko has achieved conversion efficiencies above 21.5% on monocrystalline p-type PERC devices and recently launched its bifacial p-type PERC product with a bifaciality above 70%.
“We are very happy that Aiko Solar Energy continues to rely on the quality of our wet processing equipment to ramp their capacity in the field of PERC solar products,” states Dr. Christian Peter, VP Sales of Rena Technologies GmbH. Up to Q2/2017, Aiko Solar Energy has ordered production equipment for a cell fabrication capacity of more than 4 GW with Rena.
Aiko and Rena also started to cooperate in the area of plated front side contacts.
Chairman Chen Gang from Aiko states: “The price pressure in the solar industry continues to push us to constantly look at cost-down measures. Aiko Solar is committed to implement the newest and most innovative technologies into production to achieve such cost reduction. The plating technology using the “Rena InCellPlate” will help us to drive down the cost as we can replace the screen-printed front side silver electrodes."
Rena will deliver an InCellPlate production tool later this year to AikoO’s new fabrication site at the city of YiWu in Zhejiang province.
Rena and Aiko Solar Energy cooperate on p-type PERC technology Rena Technologies GmbH (Germany) and Aiko Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)...
Kraken and Atlas Elektronik sign Teaming Agreement Kraken Sonar Systems Inc., has signed a Teaming Agreement with defense contractor Atlas...
New series of next generation 15'000 RPM enterprise performance... Toshiba Corporation's Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company announced the launch...
Dassault Systèmes acquires AITAC Dassault Systèmes has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AITAC BV, a Dutch company...
Bingham resigns over fight with Rodgers Cypress' Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has tendered his resignation. In addition, Eric...
FLIR Systems need a new CFO Amit Singhi, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Flir Systems...
Miele acquires majority interest in Steelco The family-owned Miele is to acquire a controlling stake in the Steelco Group, whilst Steelco...
Apple, Dell join Foxconn on Toshiba bid Electronics giants Apple Dell will reportedly join a Foxconn-led consortium bidding for Toshiba...
Junkers Bosch acquires BSH Hausgeräte unit As of January 2018, Junkers Bosch, a brand of Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, will take...
Beyond Moore's Law and further HIVE comes at a time when the microsystems technology community is facing an array of long-anticipated obstacles to its relentless and storied decades-long march of progress.
Murata postpones Sony battery deal yet again Murata has rescheduled the Target Closing Date for the transfer of the Battery Business...
EC yellow-cards Qualcomm/ NXP deal The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the acquisition of NXP by Qualcomm. The watchdog has concerns that the transaction could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the...
Robust communications with 50% lower power for Industry 4.0 applications Designers of Industry 4.0 applications can now achieve robust communications and...
Basler acquires mycable Basler concluded the takeover of mycable GmbH, headquartered in Neumünster (Germany), on June...
Bombardier lays off 650 in Switzerland Canada-based Bombardier is to lay off 650 people at its locations in Switzerland. The...
CACI awarded USD 94M contract CACI International has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity...
NIBE acquires 65% of Tempeff Swedish NIBE Industrier AB has acquired 65 percent of Tempeff North America Ltd with...
ERNI Asia relocates in Singapore ERNI Asia has relocated to new premises in Serangoon, North-East of Singapore, in May...
New die version for 2Gb, 4Gb DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs To address the memory market's shortage of high-speed CMOS DDR3 and low-voltage DDR3L...
Kamaz and Siemens sign cooperation agreement Kamaz and Siemens have signed an agreement on cooperation and partnership aiming at the...
Yingli Green Energy with draws from EU Price Undertaking Yingli Green Energy is withdrawing from the European Union Price Undertaking...
Seoul Semi resolves LED filament bulb lawsuit On June 8, 2017, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. and Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. have...
IBM Research alliance builds new transistor for 5nm technology IBM, its Research Alliance partners Globalfoundries and Samsung, and equipment...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments