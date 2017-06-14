© business wire Products | June 14, 2017
New series of next generation 15'000 RPM enterprise performance 2.5-inch HDD
Toshiba Corporation's Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company announced the launch of AL14SX Series, new additions to its line-up of enterprise performance hard disk drives (HDD) for mission critical server and storage applications.
This is a product release announcement by Toshiba. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The AL14SX Series of 15,000RPM 2.5-inch drives features a 12Gbit/s SAS interface. Available models are 4K native (4Kn) model and 512 emulation (512e) model that feature Advanced Format Sector Technologies, and 512 native (512n) model optimized for legacy applications and hypervisor environments. The AL14SX Series delivers a suitable choice for customers’ diverse applications.
The AL14SX Series is available in 300GB, 600GB and 900GB capacities. The 900GB model offers a 50% increase in maximum capacity from the 600GB of the predecessor AL13SX Series. The 4Kn and 512e models also delivers an approximately 19% increase in sustained data rate, pushing it to 290MiB/s, and an approximately 28.7% improvement in power efficiency (W/GB). These improvements in capacity, speed and power-saving contribute to a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for the server and system.
Customers also can select models supporting Sanitize Instant Erase (SIE), which realizes fast invalidation of data recorded on the disks, allowing for efficient disposal and reuse.
Follow the link below for more on the new products and Toshiba enterprise HDDs. https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products/enterprise-hdd.html
Customer Inquiries: Storage Products Division https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
