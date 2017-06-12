© qualcomm / NXP Components | June 12, 2017
EC yellow-cards Qualcomm/ NXP deal
The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the acquisition of NXP by Qualcomm. The watchdog has concerns that the transaction could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry.
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “We use our electronic devices every day - mobile phones or tablets. As semiconductors are used in practically every electronic device, we are dependent on them in those devices. With this investigation, we want to ensure that consumers will continue to benefit from secure and innovative products at competitive prices."
The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of the whole of NXP by Qualcomm and would combine two major players in the semiconductor industry. More specifically, Qualcomm develops and supplies baseband chipsets (both standalone and integrated with an application processor) enabling cellular telecommunications standards such as UMTS and LTE. NXP is an important provider of semiconductors, in particular for the automotive industry. With respect to mobile devices, NXP is a leading provider of near-field communication ("NFC") chips and secure elements ("SEs").
The Commission's initial market investigation raised several issues relating in particular to semiconductors used in mobile devices, such as smartphones, and in the automotive industry. The Commission is concerned that, following the transaction:
The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of the whole of NXP by Qualcomm and would combine two major players in the semiconductor industry. More specifically, Qualcomm develops and supplies baseband chipsets (both standalone and integrated with an application processor) enabling cellular telecommunications standards such as UMTS and LTE. NXP is an important provider of semiconductors, in particular for the automotive industry. With respect to mobile devices, NXP is a leading provider of near-field communication ("NFC") chips and secure elements ("SEs").
The Commission's initial market investigation raised several issues relating in particular to semiconductors used in mobile devices, such as smartphones, and in the automotive industry. The Commission is concerned that, following the transaction:
- The merged entity would hold strong market positions within both baseband chipsets and NFC/SEs chips, and would have the ability and incentive to exclude their rival suppliers from these markets through practices such as bundling or tying.
- The merged entity would have the ability and incentive to modify NXP's current intellectual property licensing practices, in particular in relation to NFC technology, including by bundling the acquired NFC intellectual property to Qualcomm's patent portfolio. The Commission will investigate whether such conduct could lead to anticompetitive effects, such as increased royalties for customers and/or exclusion of competitors.
- The merger would remove competition between companies active in the markets for semiconductors used in the automotive sector and, in particular, in the emerging Vehicle-to-Everything ("V2X") technology, which will play an important role in the future development of "connected cars".
EC yellow-cards Qualcomm/ NXP deal The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the acquisition of NXP by Qualcomm. The watchdog has concerns that the transaction could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the...
Robust communications with 50% lower power for Industry 4.0 applications Designers of Industry 4.0 applications can now achieve robust communications and...
Basler acquires mycable Basler concluded the takeover of mycable GmbH, headquartered in Neumünster (Germany), on June...
Bombardier lays off 650 in Switzerland Canada-based Bombardier is to lay off 650 people at its locations in Switzerland. The...
CACI awarded USD 94M contract CACI International has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity...
NIBE acquires 65% of Tempeff Swedish NIBE Industrier AB has acquired 65 percent of Tempeff North America Ltd with...
ERNI Asia relocates in Singapore ERNI Asia has relocated to new premises in Serangoon, North-East of Singapore, in May...
New die version for 2Gb, 4Gb DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs To address the memory market's shortage of high-speed CMOS DDR3 and low-voltage DDR3L...
Kamaz and Siemens sign cooperation agreement Kamaz and Siemens have signed an agreement on cooperation and partnership aiming at the...
Yingli Green Energy with draws from EU Price Undertaking Yingli Green Energy is withdrawing from the European Union Price Undertaking...
Seoul Semi resolves LED filament bulb lawsuit On June 8, 2017, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. and Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. have...
IBM Research alliance builds new transistor for 5nm technology IBM, its Research Alliance partners Globalfoundries and Samsung, and equipment...
Harwin extends 1.25mm micro signal high-reliability connector range Following strong customer uptake of its initial release of the high-reliability Gecko Screw-Lok...
AMS Technologies acquires Elforlight AMS Technologies has acquired Daventry, UK-based photonics company Elforlight, sepcialising...
Ericsson leads European 5GCAR project The '5GCAR project' led by Ericsson has been selected as part of phase 2 of the 5G...
Osram acquires LED Engin Osram has agreed to acquire U.S.-based LED Engin Inc. in San Jose, California. The company...
Marvell introduces industry’s first 2.5 & 5 Gbps octal ethernet transceiver Marvell, a leader in storage, networking, and connectivity semiconductor solutions, today...
Northrop Grumman renews agreement with Australia Northrop Grumman Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corporation, has renewed its Global Supply Chain (GSC) agreement with the Commonwealth of Australia for an additional three years.
Broadcom reports on increased net revenue in 2Q/2017 Broadcom Limited reported net revenue of USD 4,190 million for its 2Q/2017 (ended April 30...
DGIST and Infineon research on Automotive The Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) will - together with...
Western Digital to continue with arbitration process Toshiba Corp. will transfer back the three NAND flash-memory joint ventures operated with Western Digital from Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC).
Government partnership helps Digi-Key expansion Digi-Key Electronics' has finalised plans to build a new facility adjacent to its current...
First post-quantum cryptography on contactless security chip Due to their computing power, quantum computers have the disruptive potential to break...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments