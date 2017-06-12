© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | June 12, 2017
Robust communications with 50% lower power for Industry 4.0 applications
Designers of Industry 4.0 applications can now achieve robust communications and reduce power dissipation by 50% with the MAX14819 dual-channel, IO-Link master transceiver from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
Today’s fanless programmable logic controller (PLC) and IO-Link gateway systems must dissipate large amounts of power depending on IO configuration (IO-Link, digital input/output, analog input/output). As these PLCs evolve into new Industrial 4.0 smart factories, special attention must be considered to achieve smarter, faster, and lower power solutions while also meeting IO-Link and standard IO (SIO) compliance.
Maxim continues to provide a portfolio of advanced factory automation solutions that creates pathways toward achieving Industry 4.0. The unique architecture of the MAX14819 dissipates 50% less heat compared to other IO-Link Master solutions and is fully compatible in all modes for IO-Link and SIO compliance. Robust L+ supply controllers with settable current limiting and reverse voltage/current protection help ensure robust communications with the lowest power consumption. With just one microcontroller, the integrated framer/universal asynchronous receiver-transmitter (UART) enables the most scalable and cost-effective architecture while enabling the industry’s fastest cycle times (up to 400 microseconds) and reducing latency. The MAX14819 is available in a 48-pin (7mm x 7mm) TQFN package and operates over the -40-degree Celsius to +125-degree Celsius temperature range. Applications include IO-Link master systems and IO-Link gateways.
Key Advantages
“As a member of the IO-Link Consortium and the Japanese PROFIBUS Organization, products like Maxim’s new IO-Link transceiver demonstrates the company’s strong commitment to provide customers with high-performing, ultra-low power solutions for the industrial market,” said Timothy Leung, Executive Business Manager of Industrial & Healthcare at Maxim Integrated. “The MAX14819 enhances Maxim’s IO-Link technology portfolio to advance the concept of flexible manufacturing and improve both factory throughput and operational efficiency.”
Availability and Pricing
- Low Power Dissipation: Low on-resistance, low supply current, and optimized current limiter architecture for significantly lower power consumption
- High Performance: Integrated internal framer/UART enables the most flexible architecture while still achieving the fastest cycle times to achieve the lowest bill of materials (BOM) cost by eliminating the UART dependency from the microcontroller
- Robust: 65V absolute maximum ratings and reverse polarity protection help to meet full compliance with IO-Link (1.1.2) and SIO (IEC61131-2, IEC61131-9) modes; also operates with NPN type sensors
- The MAX14819 is available for $6.03 (1000-up, FOB USA) at Maxim’s website and select authorized distributors
- An evaluation kit is available for $99: MAX14819EVKIT
- The MAXREFDES145# reference design is available: https://www.maximintegrated.com/products/MAXREFDES145
- Find more information about MAX14819: https://www.maximintegrated.com/products/MAX14819
- Watch a video about Maxim’s dual IO-Link master transceiver: https://www.maximintegrated.com/en/design/videos.html/vd_5456073262001
- Download a hi-res image of MAX14819: http://bit.ly/MAX14819_Image
- Download a block diagram of MAX14819: http://bit.ly/MAX14819_Block_Diagram
