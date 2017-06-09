© Basler Business | June 09, 2017
Basler acquires mycable
Basler concluded the takeover of mycable GmbH, headquartered in Neumünster (Germany), on June 1, 2017.
Founder and Managing Director of mycable GmbH, Michael Carstens-Behrens, will continue to work for mycable GmbH and Basler AG in the future.
Customers who want to use Basler camera modules, but are hesitant due to the time-consuming integration of embedded processing platforms, will benefit from the merger and the associated competence expansion. "Together, we have a great potential to make Embedded Vision technology usable for a broad range of users," said Arndt Bake (Chief Marketing Officer, CMO).
For mycable the vision market is already its strongest market segment and Basler offers mycable an ideal platform for the marketing of its products and services. "We will benefit from Basler's global sales and service network and its strong brand to provide our know-how and achieve the best possible growth in the embedded vision market," says Michael Carstens-Behrens, Managing Director of mycable.
