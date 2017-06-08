© kamaz Business | June 08, 2017
Kamaz and Siemens sign cooperation agreement
Kamaz and Siemens have signed an agreement on cooperation and partnership aiming at the development of solutions for the automobile industry.
Director General of Kamaz, Sergey Kogogin, stated that "in order to fulfil the company’s plans of transitioning to the new range of modells, the company needs assistance — not only from the introduction of modern machinery and equipment — but also the digitalization of production". And Siemens was the right fit for that particular part.
"Production digitalization is one of the most important issues for today's economy. And we are glad that such a large Russian automobile producer as Kamaz is paying due attention to this sphere. The agreement signed today is to be the first step of our joint comprehensive actions. Siemens digital solutions and technologies will surely help our partner attain some advantages: reduce terms of vehicle output, lower labour intensity by serial manufacturing and cut the prime cost of ready products," Roland Busch, Member of Management Board of Siemens AG.
