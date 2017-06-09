© erni Business | June 09, 2017
ERNI Asia relocates in Singapore
ERNI Asia has relocated to new premises in Serangoon, North-East of Singapore, in May 2017.
The relocation comes as a result of the company’s growth over the past few years. ERNI Asia had its beginning in Singapore, as Headquarters for Asia, and it has now expanded over 10 offices in Asia region.
Deputy Managing Director, Dr. AC Khor comments: “The move represents an exciting development for ERNI Asia, which plays an important role in positioning the company to be a ‘Great Place to Work’ and ‘Fit for the Future’. The new office will enable us to provide higher levels of service and support to our valuable customers and also gives us room for future expansion.”
Photo: The ceremonious ribbon cutting ceremony was officiated by (left to right) Dr. AC Khor, Deputy Managing Director of ERNI Asia, Wolfgang Vetter, Head of Global Sales, Barbara Erni, along with Hans Erni, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ERNI Group.
