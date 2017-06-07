© ericsson (illustration purpose only) Business | June 07, 2017
Ericsson leads European 5GCAR project
The '5GCAR project' led by Ericsson has been selected as part of phase 2 of the 5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership (5G PPP).
The 5GCAR project will run for two years (June 2017 - May 2019) and will employ around 30 full-time researchers with a EUR 8 million budget. A consortium of several companies led by Ericsson was awarded the 5GCAR project on June 1, with the aim to develop an overall 5G system architecture that provides optimized end-to-end vehicle-to-everything (V2X) network connectivity for highly reliable and low-latency V2X services.
Twenty-one new projects have been retained out of 101 as part of phase 2 of the 5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership (5G PPP), which was initiated by the EU Commission and industry manufacturers, telecommunications operators, service providers, SMEs and researchers.
The project represents a significant step towards the advent of 5G technology for connected vehicles. In phase 2 of the 5G PPP, the EU has allocated a budget of EUR 154 million for innovative projects such as 5GCAR, in different vertical sectors. The consortium will be eligible for funding in order to extend tests and ensure the safe deployment of the connected vehicle by 2020.
Franck Bouetard, Head of Ericsson France, says: "The European funding granted to our 5GCAR project is a major step, as it will allow our initiative to further develop in order to meet the market needs by 2020. Having such projects in Europe is key in this worldwide race, as it will secure additional business and employment in the continent in the future."
The consortium includes 14 partners: Ericsson, Bosch, Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya, Centro Tecnológico de Automoción de Galicia, Chalmers University of Technology, Huawei, King's College London, Marben, Nokia, Orange, PSA group, Sequans, Viscoda, and Volvo Cars.
