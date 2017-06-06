© dgist

DGIST and Infineon research on Automotive

The Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) will - together with Germany-based chip manufacturer Infineon - establish an automobile research laboratory.

The two partners will establish DGIST-Infineon Automotive Laboratory and collaborate on studying automotive radars and applications, developing reference software and automotive semiconductor technology education among others.



"The opening of this laboratory will help improve the competitiveness of Korea's future automobile technology and enhance the Korean automobile industry and its capabilities", said Dr. Sang Hyuk Son, President of the University.