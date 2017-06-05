© melexis

World's first dual die latch and switch sensor

Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, today announces a range of new magnetic latch and switch sensors that are the first in the world to feature two silicon dice in the same package.

This is a product release announcement by Melexis. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The highly reliable devices, which are aimed at automotive applications including transmission, power steering, braking and locks/latches, represent a major advance in magnetic sensing technology.



By integrating two ICs into a single package, Melexis can provide the redundant operation that is crucial to meet the reliability requirements of the automotive market. It also means that a significant improvement can be made in terms of accuracy - as the sensitive points are closer together than they would be with discrete devices housed in separate packages. The first products that are available with this innovative packaging concept are the MLX92292 and MLX92232.



The MLX92232 is a second-generation programmable Hall effect sensor designed using state-of-the-art mixed signal CMOS technology. This dual die device incorporates a voltage regulator, Hall sensing functionality (with advanced offset cancellation system) and an open-drain output driver, all in a single package. It is supplied in a 4-pin through-hole format.



This is complemented by the 3-wire μPower Melexis MLX92292, which comes in an 8-pin surface mount SO-8 package. It delivers the expected switch functionality but, unlike existing products on the market, can determine the presence of magnetic fields that are lateral, not just orthogonal, to it. The unique product supports ASIL B functional safety (in accordance with ISO 26262), with an array of built-in diagnostic mechanisms providing highly reliable operation in automotive applications.



Both of these products can be pre-programmed to meet specific application requirements. In addition, OEM customers can benefit from the flexibility of factory programming to give them complete in-system optimization at their own production lines. The programming capability also enables setting of both magnetic operating points to small increments across a range spanning -90mT to +90mT (-40mT to +40mT for lateral sensing versions).



Dieter Verstreken, Product Manager for Latch & Switch at Melexis, commented: "At Melexis we are excited about being the first to deliver dual die latch and switch technology to the market. While the standard and configurable products will satisfy most applications, we now have the ability to develop even more advanced customizations to solve the most demanding automotive design challenges."