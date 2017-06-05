© inmarsat

Thales Alenia Space gets Inmarsat contract

Inmarsat has awarded the contract for the construction of an additional Global Xpress (GX) broadband communications satellite to Thales Alenia Space.

The Very High Throughput Satellite (V-HTS), targeted for launch in 2019, will serve the Middle East, Europe and the Indian subcontinent. The new satellite will seamlessly join Inmarsat’s existing GX network.



The value of the contract to construct the satellite will be approximately USD 130 million over the three years 2017-2019. This contract award is anticipated to operate within the company’s existing capital expenditure guidance for 2017 and 2018. The launch provider will be announced in due course.

Photograph shows (left to right) Jean-Loic Galle, President and CEO of Thales Alenia Space and Rupert Pearce, CEO of Inmarsat, at Inmarsat’s HQ in London to sign the contract for the construction of the fifth Global Xpress satellite.