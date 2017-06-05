© smiths group Business | June 05, 2017
Smiths Group divests Interconnect’s Microwave Telecoms business
Smiths Group has completed the sale of Smiths Interconnect’s Microwave Telecoms business (SMT), to Infinite Electronics Inc, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital, for an enterprise value of GBP 85 million.
SMT is a manufacturer of components, sub-assemblies, antennas and test system solutions, serving the communications, defence, medical, rail and energy markets. Products are primarily used to support the build-out and upgrading of wireless telecommunications infrastructure. SMT reported total revenues of GBP 78 million (EUR 89.4 million) in the year ended 31 July 2016, representing 18 percent of Smiths Interconnect’s total revenue, with operating profit of GBP 3 million (EUR 3.4 million).
Andy Reynolds Smith, Chief Executive of Smiths Group, said: “This divestment shows further progress in focusing Smiths Group’s portfolio as we reposition ourselves for long-term growth in markets where we can build leading positions. Having sold the Power business in January, we have now focused Smiths Interconnect on markets and customers where our advanced connector and microwave core technologies bring most value and potential. Since starting our programme, we have divested around £230 million of revenue and released over GBP 400 million of capital for reinvestment in opportunities that offer attractive levels of growth and value creation for the Company around the world.”
Andy Reynolds Smith, Chief Executive of Smiths Group, said: “This divestment shows further progress in focusing Smiths Group’s portfolio as we reposition ourselves for long-term growth in markets where we can build leading positions. Having sold the Power business in January, we have now focused Smiths Interconnect on markets and customers where our advanced connector and microwave core technologies bring most value and potential. Since starting our programme, we have divested around £230 million of revenue and released over GBP 400 million of capital for reinvestment in opportunities that offer attractive levels of growth and value creation for the Company around the world.”
Safran gets lean with sale of Structil Safran Ceramics, along with co-shareholder Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, has...
Thales Alenia Space gets Inmarsat contract Inmarsat has awarded the contract for the construction of an additional Global Xpress (GX) broadband communications satellite to Thales Alenia Space.
Harju Elekter acquires Telesilta Oy On 2 June 2017, AS Harju Elekter signed a contract for the purchase of all shares in Telesilta...
Smiths Group divests Interconnect’s Microwave Telecoms business Smiths Group has completed the sale of Smiths Interconnect’s Microwave Telecoms business...
World's first dual die latch and switch sensor Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, today announces a...
Daimler and BAIC signed framework agreement A framework agreement between Daimler and BAIC aims to further strengthen a strategic...
Do distributors now have to create BOM-BOM-BOM lists? The state of the environment and of human health should be important issues for us all. To...
Bosch acquires the source of its supply hiccup Bosch intends to acquire all shares in Italy-based Albertini Cesare S.p.A. Albertini is a...
Murata acquires ID-Solutions in Italy Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. acquired Parma-based ID-Solutions S.r.l., an Italian RFID...
Smiths Group sell Morpho Detection’s former trace business Smiths Group has entered into a binding agreement with OSI Systems, Inc to sell the explosive...
Camera Link interface and Sony and ON-Semi image sensors Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in image sensing...
3M sells its Electronic Monitoring business 3M has entered into an agreement to sell its electronic monitoring business to an...
TeraRecon acquires McCoy Medical Technologies TeraRecon acquires machine learning company, McCoy Medical Technologies and spins...
Safran’s let's go of identity and security activities Safran has completed the sale of its identity and security activities to Advent International for EUR...
Whirlpool files safeguard petition to stop Samsung, LG White Goods manufacturer Whirlpool is filing a safeguard petition with the U.S...
Toshiba’s new ICs for bluetooth® smart devices Toshiba Electronics Europe has announced the launch of two new ICs - TC3567CFSG and...
Bang&Olufsen closes divesture of Czech subsidiary Bang&Olufsen a/s has divested its entire share capital in Bang & Olufsen’s Czech assembly...
Semiconductor distribution notes record sales in 1Q/17 For the European semiconductor industry, 2017 began with a dynamic start. According to...
GomSpace opens an office in Asia GomSpace ApS, a company under GomSpace Group AB, has just opened a GomSpace Asia office aimed at "attracting further attention on the markets in and around Singapore".
Esin Terzioglu: From Qualcomm to Apple Cupertino-based Tech-giant Apple has hired former Qualcomm VP Engineering Esin...
Laird joins 5G Automotive Association Laird is joining an association of blue chip companies and suppliers to help develop mobile...
World's first 4x4 802.11n/Bluetooth 5.0 SoC with dedicated network... MediaTek Inc. introduced the world's first 4x4 802.11n and Bluetooth 5.0 system-on-chip...
James Cannon leads the way at Flir Systems James J. Cannon has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer for Flir...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments