Safran’s let's go of identity and security activities

Safran has completed the sale of its identity and security activities to Advent International for EUR 2.4 billion.

Announced first on September 29, 2016, this transaction follows the sale of the detection activities in April 2017. Safran has therefore completed its strategic refocusing announced at its Capital Markets Day in March 2016.



The Group is now entirely focused on aerospace and defense. The contemplated acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace by Safran would create the world's third largest player in aerospace and the world's second largest player in aircraft equipment.