GomSpace opens an office in Asia

GomSpace ApS, a company under GomSpace Group AB, has just opened a GomSpace Asia office aimed at "attracting further attention on the markets in and around Singapore".

The aerospace industry is growing heavily in the entire region, and literally all Asian countries run space programs where GomSpace’s technology can be utilised. GomSpace already has several customers and partners in Asia, and in addition, universities and research facilities increasingly demand GomSpace’s small and easy-to-manage nanosatellites.



- Throughout some time, we’ve been active in Asia, but we’d like to be even closer to the market as it is growing considerably. Therefore, we’re now hiring engineers and it specialists for GomSpace Asia, and we expect to be around five employees by the end of the year, says GomSpace CEO Niels Buus.



Sune Græsbøll Ottesen, who’s previously been Head of Sales within Defence & Security in GomSpace, has already moved to Singapore with his family and has been appointed Regional Director for GomSpace Asia.