James Cannon leads the way at Flir Systems

James J. Cannon has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer for Flir Systens, Inc., effective June 19, 2017.

Mr. Cannon will succeed Andy Teich, whose retirement after 33 years of service was previously announced on February 14, 2017.



"We are delighted to appoint a chief executive of Jim's caliber," said Earl R. Lewis, Chairman of the FLIR Board of Directors. "Jim's proven track record of achieving strong results in both business and the military make him uniquely well qualified to serve as FLIR's next CEO. Our Board of Directors conducted a thorough search process, in which Jim distinguished himself as a true leader of leaders and demonstrated his experience and adaptability running business units worldwide. We're confident he is the right person to lead FLIR's dedicated employees. On behalf of the entire Board, I'm pleased to welcome Jim and am excited to work closely with him as we continue to leverage the unique attributes of the FLIR brand and product portfolio to deliver increased value to our shareholders."



"The opportunity to join this outstanding leadership team and serve alongside over 3,000 talented FLIR employees worldwide as the Company's next CEO is a great honor," said Mr. Cannon. "The FLIR brand is synonymous with continuous innovation and delivering value to customers around the world. From my own personal experience having relied on FLIR technology as a combat veteran, I've seen firsthand the powerful, life-saving impact the Company's portfolio of solutions can have for our customers. Andy and the FLIR team have done a great job building out FLIR's technology and business, and I'm excited to build on that success and drive further growth for the benefit of FLIR's employees, customers, and shareholders."