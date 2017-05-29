© everythingpossible dreamstime.com Components | May 29, 2017
Qualcomm delivers one million chips a day for the IoT
The fact that Qualcomm is a major player in the chip world is common knowledge. That its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies is currently shipping more than 1 million chips per day for the IoT might not be.
The company has disclosed in a press release that it has now reached a new milestone; according to the chipmaker over 1.5 billion IoT devices (from hundreds of brands) have shipped using Qualcomm Technologies’ products.
“We are focused on significantly expanding capabilities at the edge of the network by supporting everyday objects with the connectivity, compute and security technologies required to build a powerful Internet of Things, where devices are smart, convenient, work well together and incorporate advanced security features,” said Raj Talluri, senior vice president, product management, IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
While the company has kept a high momentum in this field already – the marketplace to IoT is expected to continue to grow.
“While hundreds of brands have shipped over 1.5 billion IoT products using our solutions, we are just getting a glimpse of the benefits that the IoT can deliver, with analysts estimating that IoT applications could have a total economic impact of up to 11 trillion dollars a year by 2025. We have built strong capabilities on top of our leadership in mobile inventions, and we are innovating in exciting new areas such as deep learning, voice interface and LTE IoT that will power a new generation of IoT devices,” Raj Talluri adds.
Qualcomm Technologies’ traction in IoT spans across a variety of ecosystems. For instance, the Company's wearables platforms have been adopted in more than 150 wearable designs, and over 80 percent of Android Wear smartwatches launched or announced are based on Snapdragon Wear 2100. In smart homes, more than 125 million TVs, home entertainment and other connected home products from different brands have shipped using Qualcomm Technologies’ connectivity chips, the company writes in the press release.
“We are focused on significantly expanding capabilities at the edge of the network by supporting everyday objects with the connectivity, compute and security technologies required to build a powerful Internet of Things, where devices are smart, convenient, work well together and incorporate advanced security features,” said Raj Talluri, senior vice president, product management, IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
While the company has kept a high momentum in this field already – the marketplace to IoT is expected to continue to grow.
“While hundreds of brands have shipped over 1.5 billion IoT products using our solutions, we are just getting a glimpse of the benefits that the IoT can deliver, with analysts estimating that IoT applications could have a total economic impact of up to 11 trillion dollars a year by 2025. We have built strong capabilities on top of our leadership in mobile inventions, and we are innovating in exciting new areas such as deep learning, voice interface and LTE IoT that will power a new generation of IoT devices,” Raj Talluri adds.
Qualcomm Technologies’ traction in IoT spans across a variety of ecosystems. For instance, the Company's wearables platforms have been adopted in more than 150 wearable designs, and over 80 percent of Android Wear smartwatches launched or announced are based on Snapdragon Wear 2100. In smart homes, more than 125 million TVs, home entertainment and other connected home products from different brands have shipped using Qualcomm Technologies’ connectivity chips, the company writes in the press release.
Safran and Zodiac amend Terms & Conditions Safran and Zodiac Aerospace have withdrawn the previously agreed transaction structure...
R-Car starter kit supports unified code base 3.0 64-Bit environment Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
'eRamp' strengthens Europe in power electronics One of the most important European research projects for energy efficiency, 'eRamp', is...
Qualcomm delivers one million chips a day for the IoT The fact that Qualcomm is a major player in the chip world is common knowledge. That its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies is currently shipping more than 1 million chips per day for the IoT might not be.
America II signs distribution agreement with Lite-On America II has signed a franchise distribution agreement with Lite-On Semiconductor Corp...
Veeco completes acquisition of Ultratech Veeco Instruments Inc. completed the acquisition of Ultratech, Inc., a supplier of...
Vishay WSBS8518…20 power metal strip® battery shunt resistor Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced a new Power Metal Strip® battery shunt resistor...
Manz: No mandatory offer by Shanghai Electric Shanghai Electric Germany Holding GmbH has not exercised the option to conclude a voting...
Cancelled tantalum supply contract for AMG AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has received a 'notice of cancellation' of its tantalum...
Jim Hackett gets to lead Ford Motor Ford Motor Company named Jim Hackett as its new president and CEO.
Whirlpool completes Greenville expansion Whirlpool has opened the expansion of its Greenville (Ohio/USA) Factory Distribution...
Qualcomm signs JV for smartphone chipsets in China AC Capital, Leadcore, Qualcomm and Wise Road Capital have signed an agreement to form a...
EC looks into Slovakia's state aid for Jaguar Land Rover The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Slovakia's...
Vesper’s MEMS microphone saves >10x more battery for voice-activated systems Vesper, developer of the world’s most advanced and reliable acoustic sensors, today launched...
Aixtron to sell its ALD/CVD memory product line Aixtron will sell the ALD and CVD memory product line, at Aixtron, Inc. based in Sunnyvale...
Diebold Nixdorf prevails in patent infringement case The International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued a final ruling in favour of Diebold...
Avnet consolidates distribution centres The new mega facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and...
Fuses according to AEC-Q200 from Schurter Fossil fuels are limited in availability. And when they are burned, harmful exhaust gases...
Data Respons gets Swedish contract Embedded specialist Data Respons has signed contract of SEK 13 million (EUR 1.3 million)...
Globalfoundries spends USD 100M on FD-SOI Ecosystem in China Globalfoundries and the Chengdu municipality signed an investment plan to spur...
Nordson with record 1H/2017 revenue Nordson Corporation reported 2Q/2017 sales of USD 496 million, a 13 percent increase...
Amkor completes Nanium acquisition Amkor Technology has completed the acquisition of Nanium S.A., a Portugal-based...
NXP licenses TMR sensor tech from Crocus Crocus Technology has licensed advanced magnetic TMR technology to NXP...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments