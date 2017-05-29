© andreypopov dreamstime.com Components | May 29, 2017
America II signs distribution agreement with Lite-On
America II has signed a franchise distribution agreement with Lite-On Semiconductor Corp. The agreement extends the distributors global power management solution as well as adding green power related semiconductor components to its catalog.
“Lite-On Semiconductor is at the forefront of the mass production of next-gen power technology,” said Jed Pecchioli, Chief Operating Officer at America II Electronics. “We are excited to grow our ever expanding line card while partnering with one of the largest providers of discrete and analog integrated circuits.”
Headquartered in Taiwan, Lite-On Semiconductor Corp. focuses on discrete power management. The company specialises in the design and manufacture of a series of semiconductor components to enhance power efficiency of switching power supply for household appliances, industrial, consumer electronics, communications and automotive related end applications. Lite-On has production sites in both Taiwan and China.
"Lite-On Semiconductor is pleased to join forces with one of the world’s largest semiconductor components distributor America II Electronics. America II's innovative distribution competencies can enhance our competitiveness and expand our power supply market shares in the United States,” said Lite-On Semiconductor, Sales A.V.P Teddy Wang.
