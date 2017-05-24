© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Components | May 24, 2017
Globalfoundries spends USD 100M on FD-SOI Ecosystem in China
Globalfoundries and the Chengdu municipality signed an investment plan to spur innovation in China’s semiconductor industry.
The partners plan to build an FD-SOI ecosystem including multiple design centers in Chengdu and university programs across China. The investment of more than USD 100 million is expected to attract semiconductor companies to Chengdu, making it a center of excellence for designing next-generation chips in mobile, Internet-of-Things (IoT), automotive and other high-growth markets.
Globalfoundries (GF) and Chengdu recently launched a joint venture to build a 300mm fab to meet accelerating global demand for GF’s 22FDX FD-SOI technology. Connected to this manufacturing partnership, Chengdu is now focusing on developing the city as a center of excellence for 22FDX design. The partners plan to establish multiple centers focused on IP development, IC design and incubating fabless companies in Chengdu, with the expectation of hiring more than 500 engineers to support semiconductor and systems companies in developing products using 22FDX for mobile, connectivity, 5G, IoT, and automotive. There will also be a focus on creating partnerships with universities across China to develop relevant FD-SOI coursework, research programs and design contests.
“China is the largest semiconductor market and is leading the way with a nationwide commitment to smart cities, IoT, smart vision and other advanced, mobile or battery-powered connected systems” said Alain Mutricy, senior vice president of product management at GF. “FDX is especially well suited for Chinese customers, and the FD-SOI ecosystem in Chengdu will provide the support system necessary to help chip designers take full advantage of the technology’s capabilities. We are committed to extend our partnership with Chengdu to accelerate adoption of FDX in China.”
“Following the ribbon cutting marking the signing of our Investment Cooperation Agreement, and to deepen our cooperation and attract more best-in-class semiconductor companies to Chengdu, the Chengdu Municipal Government is delighted to cooperate with GlobalFoundries on this FD-SOI ecosystem action plan,” said Gou Zheng Li, Vice Mayor of City of Chengdu. “Over the next six years, we aim to build a world-class ecosystem for FD-SOI and make Chengdu a Center of Excellence for the design and manufacturing of integrated circuits.”
